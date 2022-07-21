ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia moves to shut Jewish Agency in Ukraine rift

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia's justice ministry has gone to court in a bid to shut down the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, which organises Jewish immigration to Israel. The case at Moscow's Basmanny District Court concerns unspecified legal breaches. A hearing is set for 28 July. Israeli media has reported a...

www.bbc.com

