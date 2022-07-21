ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000

By Duncan Phenix, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Z4gD_0gnhyAoP00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – NASA has published new photographs taken from space of the drastic water loss seen at Lake Mead over the last twenty years.

Where are Portland’s homeless pods coming from?

The natural-color images below were taken on July 6, 2000, and July 3, 2022, by Landsat 7 and Landsat 8 . The detailed images also include a view from Landsat 8 on July 8, 2021 (middle).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9kUe_0gnhyAoP00
Lake Mead July 6, 2000 – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

Lake Mead and much of the Colorado River basin have been experiencing a 22-year drought. As of July 19, 2022, the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1,040.99 feet above sea level; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 (around the time of the Landsat 7 image above) was 1,199.97 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKlqY_0gnhyAoP00
Lake Mead July 6, 2000 (Left) – July 3, 2022 (Right)

Above Lake Mead, Lake Powell is currently filled to just 27% of capacity, and the entire Colorado river system stands at 35%.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTsBc_0gnhyAoP00
    Lake Mead – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

Click the image above to see a higher resolution photograph.

Experts say climate change and drought have led to the lake dropping to its lowest level since it was full about 20 years ago.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said last month that the agency would take action to protect the system if the seven states in the Colorado River basin don’t quickly come up with a way to cut the use of up to 4 million acre-feet of water — more than Arizona and Nevada’s share combined.

An acre-foot is about 325,850 gallons (about 1.23 million liters). An average household uses one-half to one acre-foot of water a year.

The two states, California and Mexico already have enacted voluntary and mandatory cuts. Water from some reservoirs in the upper basin — Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah — has been released to prop up Lake Powell.

Farmers use a majority of the river’s supply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Portland, OR
Industry
State
Nevada State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Wyoming State
City
Portland, OR
State
Arizona State
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Industry
State
Utah State
The Independent

Terrifying Lake Mead photos show how bad the drought has gotten

Drought continues to pummel the American West and shows little sign of relenting as the country heads deeper into another hot, dry summer.Nowhere is the drought more apparent than in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, located along the Colorado River in Arizona and Nevada behind the Hoover Dam.It’s just the latest turn in the decades-long “megadrought” that has decimated the region, and a symptom of the unfolding climate crisis.New and horrifying photos from the lake show just how bad conditions have become.This year, the lake has reached record low levels — currently at just 27 per cent of...
ARIZONA STATE
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

California's largest private landowner closes all forestlands to public indefinitely due to wildfire, drought danger

The largest private landowner in California is closing its forests to the public indefinitely beginning on July 1. Lumber giant Sierra Pacific Industries owns over 2 million acres of forestland across California, Washington and Oregon. The company, which is headquartered in Anderson, Calif., is one of America's biggest private landowners. In areas where SPI is not actively logging, the public can usually access the land for hiking, permitted fishing and hunting and cross-country skiing. But starting Friday, SPI's extensive holdings will be off-limits due to "extreme drought and wildfire conditions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Water Rights#Water Level#Landsat 7
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy