Escaped Luzerne County inmate in custody
The man who escaped from a work detail from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility this past Sunday morning is now in custody. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force took 25 year old Robert Vargo into custody yesterday afternoon. According to a release from the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office, Vargo and his girlfriend, Amanda Saxer, were found in the Barefoot Landing area near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He is being held in a Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania. Saxer will face hindering apprehension charges related to the escape and she also is being housed at the facility in South Carolina.
