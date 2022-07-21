ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham man celebrates $1 million lottery win

 4 days ago
Durham, N.C. — Kenneth Larsen, 71, of Durham said he decided "on a whim" to purchase the scratch-off ticket that led to his $1 million win. Larsen bought the...

