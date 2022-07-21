HECKART CENTER LEISURE POOL SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED

Click here to read the full article. BEACH BOUND: John Richmond knows well how to celebrate the summer season. The Italian brand designed by the namesake British creative director has entered the hospitality market by collaborating with The Cone Club, a beach club located inside the 7Pines Resort, Baja Sardinia.More from WWDThe Trend: Beach Party FashionTrend: Dressing for a Summer BBQBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection John Richmond is hosting a pop-up store, which started July 22, and a beach lounge privée characterized by the brand’s rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic. Features include customized interiors, and a store selling beachwear, sunglasses, beach towels and other...

