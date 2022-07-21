ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Dept. of Health announces vaccine clinics at state parks

By James Wesser
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08k9NW_0gnhuiCT00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that they are partnering with the Department of Health (DOH) to help get more residents access to the COVID-19 vaccine in three state parks this summer.

“DCNR is proud to again partner with the Department of Health to provide these opportunities to help raise Pennsylvania’s vaccination and boosted rate,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “The outdoors have been critical in helping Pennsylvanians maintain their physical and mental health during the pandemic. These vaccine clinics are yet another way we can help people through these unprecedented times.”

New Holland Police investigating theft of two motorcycles

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place at the following state parks on the designated dates and times below:

  • Lackawanna State Park , located at 1839 N Abington Rd, North Abington Township, PA on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Yellow Creek State Park , located at 170 PA-259, Penn Run, PA on Friday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Caledonia State Park , located at 101 Pine Grove Rd, Fayetteville, PA on Sunday, August 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Children ages six months through five years can receive the vaccine with parental consent at the state park clinics, as well as at health centers, pediatrician offices, and pharmacies.

“These vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and now some of our youngest Pennsylvanians,” Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “If you are not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, I encourage you to take advantage of the free COVID-19 vaccination being offered at these state parks.”

Those with questions about the vaccine clinics are urged to contact the state park that is hosting the clinic. To find other COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the state, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Fayetteville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WKBN

Republicans challenge Pa.’s mail-in voting law anew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are suing again in an attempt to throw out Pennsylvania’s broad mail-in voting law. The new lawsuit that was filed late Wednesday contends that the court must invalidate the law because of a provision that says it is “void” if any of its requirements are struck down in court. The lawsuit says the “non-severability” provision was triggered in a May 20 decision by a federal appeals court panel concerning mail-in ballots in a Lehigh County judicial race from last November.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Branch falls at house in McDonald

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) — A tree branch came down with the strong storms sweeping through parts of the Valley. The branch was located on Pennsylvania Avenue in McDonald. Fire crews came to cut up the branches. No one was injured.
MCDONALD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Mental Health#Health Clinics#Caledonia State Park#Pennsylvanians#Effec
WKBN

Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at Perinton campaign stop

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event in Perinton Thursday night. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State. Witnesses say Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man got on stage, started yelling, “wrestled with […]
PERINTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKBN

Ohio Supreme Court makes new ruling on self-defense cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Supreme Court of Ohio made a new ruling when it comes to self-defense cases. The issue surrounds a new state law, when it went into effect, and if past cases would fall under the new guidelines. Ohio’s self-defense statute was amended and said that...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee during AZ rally

(The Hill) – Former President Trump attacked the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at a rally supporting several candidates in Arizona on Friday. Trump held a rally in Prescott Valley to support his endorsed candidate for governor, Kari Lake, and his endorsed...
ARIZONA STATE
WKBN

Shenango Twp. Police seek help identifying suspects

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Shenango Twp. Police are seeking help to identify suspects in multiple thefts from cars on Wednesday. Police said they were notified of several thefts in the early morning hours on Wednesday in the Brookshire Drive area. In their investigation, police have shared screenshots of...
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy