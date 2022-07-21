Death penalty hearing set in murder case

Darius Nathaniel Sessoms is charged with first-degree murder in 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s shooting death.

Attorneys for murder defendant Darius Nathanial Sessoms have been granted a hearing where the prosecution will spell out its reasons for seeking the death penalty.

Sessoms, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Blake Hinnant. Cannon was shot as he played on his bicycle on Archers Road in Wilson on Aug. 9, 2020.

During an administrative session of Wilson County Superior Court on Wednesday, Superior Court Judge L. Lamont Wiggins scheduled a Watson hearing in Sessoms’ case for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8.

In a Watson hearing, the defense attempts to require the state to specify the aggravating factors it intends to use in seeking capital punishment. Prosecutors announced on Jan. 25 that they intend to seek the death penalty if Sessoms is convicted.

Wiggins said defense attorney Ernest L. Conner Jr. of Greenville had asked for the Watson hearing.

Conner said he intends to stipulate that whatever records the state uses in the hearing are authentic and will not ask the state to lay a foundation for those records.

Wiggins also granted a request for in-person contact with Sessoms so his counsel can prepare for the defense. Wiggins said the meeting between the attorneys and Sessoms would enable the defendant to view certain materials in discovery.

Sessoms stood in the courtroom behind Conner and his second attorney, Alicia D. Cassidy-Quate of Elizabeth City.

Some 14 members of Cannon’s family, including his parents, grandparents and a great-grandmother, were present in the courtroom a few feet away during Wednesday’s hearing.

Sessoms is also charged with maintaining a vehicle or a dwelling for the purpose of storing controlled substances.

A Watson hearing gets its name from State of North Carolina v. Richard Eugene Watson, decided March 6, 1984, in the Supreme Court of North Carolina. Watson was charged with the first-degree murder of police officer Earnest Coleman. A pretrial procedure was held in the case to assess whether there was sufficient evidence to support “death eligibility.”