Professional dancer Patrice D’Evans Stops By CBS 46

The highly anticipated festival just gave fans two additional reasons to be excited!. Music Midtown just added two exciting new acts to their lineup - Freddie Gibbs and Killboy. These acts are in addition to the megastar lineup that was previously announced. Attendees were already buying up tickets to see My Chemical Romance, Future, Fall Out Boy, 2Chainz, Jack White, Key Glock, A Day to Remember, Tinashe, Phoenix, Baby Tate, Mitski, Denzel Curry and a host of others. As you can see by the lineup, whatever your vibe is, Music Midtown has something for everyone.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO