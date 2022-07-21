ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Professional dancer Patrice D’Evans Stops By CBS 46

By Alexandra Parker
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re looking to discover your...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 1

 

Vibe

Akon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To Atlanta

Grammy-nominated artist and producer Akon has partnered with Color of Change to bring the Jollof, Music & Food Festival to Atlanta through his project Akon Lighting Africa. On Saturday (July 23), the one-day event will feature Afrobeat and Caribbean DJs, a Jollof contest judged by Akon and other influential cultural tastemakers, live music performances, food, art, dancing, and more. Piedmont Park will host the event with a portion of the proceeds going towards Akon Lighting Africa – a project started in 2014 to provide electricity by solar energy in Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

UPFRONT talks 'Big Teak' with 'P-Valley' star John Clarence Stewart

Check out this week's edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. In our first segment, we’re talking to the creative minds behind the new theatrical production, Family Dynamics. The show follows an African American matriarch, May Belle Lays, who is dealing with dementia and the family meeting she must have with her three children to discuss her end-of-life wishes and financial affairs. Executive Producer Kemi Bennings is here along with her partner and actress Tishona Miller plus multimedia designer and producer, Kimberly Binns. Family Dynamics is taking place TONIGHT at Synchronicity Theatre at 7pm.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Lil Baby And Atlanta Businessman Team Up To Provide Jobs For Teens And Young Adults

Click here to read the full article. Lil Baby has teamed with an Atlanta business owner to give young people in his hometown new employment opportunities. The “Emotionally Scarred” rapper joined forces with Lemont Bradley, the owner of Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant, and Eco Car Spa to make it all happen. The program brings 100 jobs to teenagers and adults up to age 21 in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to a press release, Lil Baby and Lemont Bradley have wanted to collaborate for years to impact the community, More from VIBE.comLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Lil Baby...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Flip Circus coming to Lawrenceville July 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Flip Circus, the sister circus of Circus Vasquez, will stop at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville July 29-Aug. 15. The debut circus is a smaller, more intimate experience than Circus Vasquez; the circus claims no seat is further than 50 feet from the ring. The circuses share some acts, including the Ukrainian acrobats Bingo Troupe.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Aug. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Kidz Bop tour is stopping in the Atlanta area. Kidz Bop Live will hit the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta Aug. 14 on the heels of KIDZ BOP Super Pop!, the group’s latest album. Super Pop! includes songs such as “abc,” “Meet Me At Our Spot,” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | July 22-24, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is here and it is time to get out and about in metro Atlanta. Here are some fun things happening this weekend!. Fridays-N-Duluth presents Mardi Gras in July on the Duluth Town Green. There will be food trucks and live entertainment. Taste of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Jamey Johnson to play Stockbridge Amphitheater July 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Platinum-selling country artist Jamey Johnson will play the Stockbridge Amphitheater in Stockbridge July 23. Doors for the concert will open at 6 p.m. The show will start at 8 p.m. Craig Campell and Reyna Roberts will open for Johnson. Johnson has released two top-ten albums: 2010′s...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

16 artists finish 16 Atlanta murals in less than a week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 16 murals in less than 7 days- that is the challenge for more than a dozen artists, spray painting more Atlanta art into the city’s blueprint. Despite Thursday storms, artists are outside, determined to finish their pieces by Saturday. One of the many powers of...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Taste of Buckhead returns Oct. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste of Buckhead food festival will return Oct. 6. Now in its 17th year, the Taste offers an unlimited sampling of Buckhead’s best bites for one flat fee. This year’s lineup includes Irie Mon Cafe, 5Church Cafe and Rock’s Chicken and Fries.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Outkast’s Big Boi To Headline This Epic Festival Dedicated To All Things Atlanta

This monumental music festival is about to celebrate all things Atlanta, with a full day of fun scheduled at this historic Pratt Pullman District this August. The Atlanta Sport and Social Club have announced the 404 Festival, a community event dedicated to inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the city of Atlanta, its unique culture, and all that comes with it.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Two new artists added to Music Midtown in Atlanta

The highly anticipated festival just gave fans two additional reasons to be excited!. Music Midtown just added two exciting new acts to their lineup - Freddie Gibbs and Killboy. These acts are in addition to the megastar lineup that was previously announced. Attendees were already buying up tickets to see My Chemical Romance, Future, Fall Out Boy, 2Chainz, Jack White, Key Glock, A Day to Remember, Tinashe, Phoenix, Baby Tate, Mitski, Denzel Curry and a host of others. As you can see by the lineup, whatever your vibe is, Music Midtown has something for everyone.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

THE 404 FESTIVAL 2022

The 404 Festival is taking over Pratt Pullman District on August 13th, 2022 from 11am – 11pm. Atlanta based vendors, Local and National Musical Acts featuring Big Boi, Travis Porter, Ricky Retro, Hedonistas and more!. We love Atlanta so much we decided to make an entire festival celebrating all...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Fine Wine Series brings Wine and R&B festival to Atlanta

The Fine Wine series is bringing their R&B and Wine festival to Piedmont Park. This is exciting because this is the first time it’s being held in Atlanta. The event is known for “creating a lively, luxurious atmosphere for young professionals to mingle, learn about and enjoy wine, all while grooving to R&B music that has been–and continues to be the soundtrack of their lives.” This is a unique opportunity to enjoy good music, network, and even learn about the wine you love so much.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Back-to-school bash supports Georgia foster families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A back-to-school bash event was held in Tucker Saturday afternoon to help foster families in Georgia. According to Wellroot CEO Allison Ashe, “Wellroot’s goal is to provide space for entertainment and networking in addition to training and support.”. Officials add that foster family recruitment...
TUCKER, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby On Rumored 4PF RICO Charge: "Only God Can Judge Me"

Things are shakey in the Atlanta rap scene right now. The Fulton County D.A. Fani T. Willis is striking down on gang activity in the Atlanta area with some high-profile arrests. Young Thug and Gunna remain in jail after they were indicted in a RICO case involving YSL. Unfortunately, they aren't the only two rappers who might face legal hardships in the near future.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

25th Annual EGGtober Fest scheduled for Oct. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Green Egg announced the 25th annual EGGtober Fest is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The outdoor grill maker began the event in 1998 as a convention for their online forum. A wide variety of foods will be available, all cooked on the company’s signature big green cooking systems. The event is scheduled to have more than 250 EGGs.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage.

