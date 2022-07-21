ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

INTERVIEW: Buff City Soap opening first location in Canton

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Buff City Soap, a locally-owned soap-making company, is opening...

Lasting Restaurant Trends in 2022 in Cobb County

[This is the latest of Brian Benefield’s Second Helpings columns, highlighting food in Cobb County. To read more of his reviews, follow this link]. Covid-19 has affected many businesses in the last few years, but the restaurant industry has been hit with Hulk-like force. People who choose this business as their life’s work are crafty and intelligent, and the pandemic brought out their ingenuity to the fullest.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Taste of Buckhead returns Oct. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste of Buckhead food festival will return Oct. 6. Now in its 17th year, the Taste offers an unlimited sampling of Buckhead’s best bites for one flat fee. This year’s lineup includes Irie Mon Cafe, 5Church Cafe and Rock’s Chicken and Fries.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

25th Annual EGGtober Fest scheduled for Oct. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Green Egg announced the 25th annual EGGtober Fest is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The outdoor grill maker began the event in 1998 as a convention for their online forum. A wide variety of foods will be available, all cooked on the company’s signature big green cooking systems. The event is scheduled to have more than 250 EGGs.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

ATLANTA EATS: Instagrammable brunch spots

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Get ready to snap a pic! Steak Shapiro stopped by Peachtree TV to talk about some of the most “instagrammable” brunch spots in Atlanta. Catch Atlanta Eats on Peachtree TV weekdays at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Family Dollar voluntarily recalls more than 400 products

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Family Dollar company has announced it is voluntarily recalling more than 400 products from store shelves. Officials say items including soap, toothpaste, eye drops and pain relievers are being recalled because they were “stored at improper temperatures.”. The FDA says products were shipped to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Back-to-school bash supports Georgia foster families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A back-to-school bash event was held in Tucker Saturday afternoon to help foster families in Georgia. According to Wellroot CEO Allison Ashe, “Wellroot’s goal is to provide space for entertainment and networking in addition to training and support.”. Officials add that foster family recruitment...
TUCKER, GA
CBS 46

Flip Circus coming to Lawrenceville July 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Flip Circus, the sister circus of Circus Vasquez, will stop at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville July 29-Aug. 15. The debut circus is a smaller, more intimate experience than Circus Vasquez; the circus claims no seat is further than 50 feet from the ring. The circuses share some acts, including the Ukrainian acrobats Bingo Troupe.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Aug. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Kidz Bop tour is stopping in the Atlanta area. Kidz Bop Live will hit the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta Aug. 14 on the heels of KIDZ BOP Super Pop!, the group’s latest album. Super Pop! includes songs such as “abc,” “Meet Me At Our Spot,” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
Malika Bowling

Marietta has a new sexy event space: Meet The Museum Room

The Museum RoomMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Marietta has a new event space, perfect for receptions, milestone birthdays, sweet sixteen parties and well, whatever you can imagine. We attended the grand opening and color us impressed! The spot feels chic and posh, almost too much so for Marietta, but times have changed.
fox5atlanta.com

Couple claims Georgia kennel neglected their dog

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A couple from Rockdale County said they brought their dog to a kennel happy and healthy, but got him back skin and bones. They complain Rockdale Kennels neglected their pet while they were away on vacation. Sande and John Mark Oliver were about to fly out...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: JJ Fish & Chicken fails with 52; SabaRaba’s scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, there’s trouble brewing at a fast-food restaurant in Jonesboro. JJ Fish & Chicken failed with 52 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, fish and coleslaw were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw fish was thawing in stagnant water. And there were rodent droppings and flies in the facility. CBS46 questioned management about the pest problem.
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Zoo Atlanta’s Wild World Weekend set for July 30-31

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will hold its annual Wild World Weekend July 30 and 31. The cultural heritage festival will take attendees on a world tour full of performances, demonstrations and much more. Each day will focus on different parts of the world. Saturday will take guests to...
ATLANTA, GA

