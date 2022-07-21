ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westamerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported net income of $25.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in San Rafael, California, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Westamerica Bank posted revenue of $59.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WABC

