Westamerica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported net income of $25.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in San Rafael, California, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Westamerica Bank posted revenue of $59.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

