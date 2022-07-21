France: AMF and ARPP to Cooperate on Financial Promotions, Including Crypto Assets

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), announced today the delivery of one Boeing 737-800 to Corendon Airlines Europe (“Corendon”), a Corendon Airlines charter subsidiary based in Malta. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005474/en/ The Boeing 737-800 will provide additional capacity throughout Corendon Airlines Europe’s network in anticipation of the ramp-up in passenger travel during this summer season. (Photo: Business Wire) “We are very pleased that the Corendon team have put their faith in CDB Aviation to secure the lease of this 737-800 aircraft, which will provide additional capacity throughout Corendon’s network in anticipation of the ramp-up in passenger travel during this summer season,” stated Paul Boyle, CDB Aviation’s Head of Europe, the Middle East & Africa.

WORLD ・ 10 MINUTES AGO