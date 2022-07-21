ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

France: AMF and ARPP to Cooperate on Financial Promotions, Including Crypto Assets

By JD Alois
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and the Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité (ARPP) will partner on promotions and communications in the financial sector especially in light of the changing environment for offerings....

