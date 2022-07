TxDOT NEWS RELEASE – TxDOT is conducting a planning study to enhance regional connectivity and address needed safety, mobility, and access considerations along US Highway 83 (US 83) from the Interstate 2 (I-2) terminus west of Palmview to the vicinity of Mangana-Hein Road in south Laredo. The study corridor continues north along State Loop 20 to its intersection with US 59 in east Laredo. The broader study area, encompassing Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata, and Webb counties, was defined to capture the area of influence and potential benefits that the program of improvements may have in south Texas.

LAREDO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO