As I noted in May, the Yankees made the surprising move last offseason to not add to the pitching staff in any notable way. While this decision has not yet had a major effect on how well the Yankees have performed (notwithstanding the drubbing the Yankees faced from the Astros), it still seems like a good idea to look at some of the best free agent pitchers to see if the Yankees missed out. I am only looking at the pitchers that I examined previously. This means that I am only looking at some of the WAR pitching leaders from last season.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO