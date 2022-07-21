Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Joe Biden President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the White House announced.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden, 79, is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy.

He will continue to work remotely from his residence at the White House, where he is expected to self-isolate for at least five days per current guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. He received his first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortly before his inauguration in January 2020. He received a Pfizer booster shot in September and another one in late March.

The president had appeared maskless at several events in recent days, including at an event in Somerset, Mass., on Wednesday. The White House Medical Unit is in the process of contacting anyone who interacted with Biden on the trip.

Here is Jean-Pierre’s full statement:

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/biden-tests-positive-for-covid-19-143637901.html