Our Conversation With Wildfire HC Dave Coronado

Effective: 2022-07-24 15:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Big Horn County in central Wyoming * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hyattville, or 18 miles northwest of Ten Sleep, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hyattville around 350 PM MDT. Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site around 400 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Paintrock Canyon and Upper Medicine Lodge Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BIG HORN COUNTY, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO