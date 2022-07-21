Our Town Elkhart Lake: Shore Club Wisconsin

(WFRV) – There’s a new place for outdoor dining in Green Bay and it’s a puppy-friendly patio with fireplaces and games. Local 5 Live visited Parker John’s where they’ve always got new refreshing summer-flavored drinks to go along with their great bar-b-que and pizza. Parker...
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – What’s the best way to beat the heat? By taking a dip in the water and cooling off of course!. And a summertime classic event in Ashwaubenon offered heat-stricken residents just that – and more. On Sunday, Wisconsinites enjoyed the lovely summer weather...
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the summer of 2021, a $30 million project was announced for downtown Kaukauna as part of a hotel/apartment complex development. However, due to supply issues, the City of Kaukauna Common Council has approved the project to be two 5-story 90-unit market-rate apartments. The apartment...
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
(WFRV) – There’s no doubt the kids are enjoying the lazy days of summer but it’s not too early to start thinking about how to get them active this fall. From offerings like flag football, gymnastics, soccer leagues, and even adult volleyball league, there’s plenty to do for everyone in the family.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Betsy Kelley said she loves making ice cream. She works at Kelley Country Creamery in Fond du Lac. The creamery has won state and national awards for its ice creams. “It’s a fun place to work,” Kelley said. “We get to create new flavors…...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
(WFRV) – It’s a week to celebrate the youngest members of our community and a whole week of free or reduced-cost activities for families. Local 5 Live visited Appleton for details on the BFK Children’s parade and the Playground Fair, all part of the U.S. Venture Children’s Week.
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA’s former president for over twenty years has reportedly died on the opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. The EAA posted on its Facebook page about the passing of Tom Poberezny on July 25. Poberezny was the president from 1989-2010. He succeeded his father Paul Poberezny, who founded the EAA.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid the area of Shawano Avenue, from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due to a Sunday afternoon traffic incident. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a power pole was struck in the 1200 block of Shawano...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA AirVenture Oshkosh grounds and property sustained damage after severe storms rolled through the Fox Valley on Saturday afternoon. According to the organization, just after 6 p.m., a thunderstorm front came through the site of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh leaving destruction in its wake. Organizers say...
(WFRV) – Not all heroes wear capes. In Outagamie County, they wear badges and rescue wildlife from precarious situations. According to Outagamie County, on Thursday, July 21, Deputy Barrington, Deputy O’Bre, and Deputy Langenberg rescued several ducklings from a sewer outside the Outagamie County Courthouse. Once they got the ducklings out, other county employees made sure to keep them safe.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
(WFRV) – Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon have partnered to help provide free meals to children this summer. The ‘Healthy Kids Healthy Summer’ campaign announced in early June that Dillon was providing a $25,000 donation to the campaign. Now there’s a way for anyone to donate that provides a win-win situation for everyone involved.
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from North Dakota was arrested in Ashwaubenon after allegedly scamming an elderly couple out of $2,000+ by saying he’d do a bathroom remodel. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 55-year-old Tony Cline was arrested after allegedly stealing from an...
OSHKOSH, Wis. - New video shows a boat crash in Oshkosh that sent seven people to the hospital on the Fox River earlier this month. When you watch, you can see a speed boat smashing into a large tour paddleboat with dozens of people on board. The speedboat then left...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You wouldn’t often put cars and a soccer match in the same sentence but at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay, they are taking their love for cars to an international level. To celebrate the inaugural friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester...
