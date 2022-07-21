New police chief appointed in Weber City

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Around noon on Friday, Eastman Chemical Company officials notified local authorities that they were aware of a release of iodine vapors on their campus, roughly an hour after the vapors may have been first spotted. In photos sent to News Channel 11, the purple substance can be seen billowing from the […]

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO