New police chief appointed in Weber City

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a power pole. According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, a driver was ejected from the vehicle and med-flight was requested. Power lines around the scene are reported to be down and on the road. Both lanes […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a community in the middle of summer festivities awoke to alerts of iodine releases in the air and oil spills in the river, Kingsport law enforcement officials revealed that they extended an invitation to Eastman representatives in their emergency communications hub — but weren’t taken up on the offer. At […]
Kingsport 911/Sullivan County 911 issued a notification to subscribers Friday around 12:50 p.m. The alert said the city is working with Eastman following the morning's events at the plant. The message reads:
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Around noon on Friday, Eastman Chemical Company officials notified local authorities that they were aware of a release of iodine vapors on their campus, roughly an hour after the vapors may have been first spotted. In photos sent to News Channel 11, the purple substance can be seen billowing from the […]
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department has issued an endangered Juvenile BOLO Alert. GPD requests the community’s assistance locating a male juvenile who ran away from custody on July 22 at around 7 p.m., according to a release from the department. The release describes the male juvenile as about six feet tall, weighing […]
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County Jail was recently inspected by the Tennessee Corrections Institute but did not pass the inspection and could be decertified. The main reason for the failure was the lack of employees working within the jail. The jail requires a minimum of 10...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several protesters were shut down by city leaders during a Johnson City Commission meeting. Thursday night’s meeting was the second in which a group of protesters listed several demands for city leaders in the wake of a federal lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit filed by former federal attorney Kateri […]
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Three Virginians have been arrested after a multi-agency drug operation in Abingdon. According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed federal search warrants and checked a vehicle on Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of several narcotics. The following were seized by authorities:
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has completed an investigation that resulted in the indictment of two Mountain City employees. The investigation began after town officials noticed questionable transactions, leading to the indictment of Donna Nelson, a former bookkeeper, and Sheila Shaw, a current recorder for the town.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a power failure caused a purple plume of iodine and methyl iodide to rise over Eastman Chemical Company on Friday, some Kingsport residents say the company needs to do a better job of letting people know what’s going on during failures like this. Some live in the neighborhood where debris […]
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Three missing and endangered children were found safe Wednesday, marking the 100th recovery for the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit. The Victims of Justice of Trafficking Act was passed in 2015. Since then, the Abingdon Division of the U.S. Marshals Service and partner agency members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have worked to recover missing and endangered children in area communities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va--A benefit ride will be held in August to raise money for a local police Lieutenant battling cancer. The Washington County, Virginia Moose Lodge is hosting the ride on Saturday, August 6th, which will start with registration at 9:00a.m., at the Moose Lodge. The lodge is located on 15605 Porterfield Highway in Abingdon.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance is looking for answers when it comes to the local landfill. They've requested Bristol, Virginia and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality host a series of community meetings. "We would like to see a plan developed to address the community...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police is asking for the community's help in locating a male juvenile that escaped custody. GPD said the juvenile ran from custody on Friday, July 22, around 7 p.m. Authorities describe him as six-foot-tall, 150 pounds and with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing...
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan has officially suspended the city recorder following her and a former employee’s arrest. A release from the mayor on Thursday states Sheila Shaw has been suspended until further notice due to her being charged with official misconduct. Jordan specified in the release that his decision […]
ROGERSVILLE — A representative of the city of Kingsport spoke to the Hawkins County Commission during a called meeting Monday about developing a new industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. John Rose, Kingsport’s economic development director, said the city was approached by BAE Systems, the current contractor for...
Samuel A. Anderson, a former assistant track coach at Austin East Magnet High School and behavior liaison at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy, is accused of having inappropriate contact with at least five different children. The rescue took place on July 19 near Mount LeConte. Horses from unit that pulled...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A call to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) concerning possible drug activity from a residence at the 200 block of Asbury Street led to two people’s arrests Wednesday. A news release from the agency revealed that deputies arrested Susan R. Adams, 40, and Matthew J. Carpenter, 39, on other outstanding […]
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders moved forward with a proposal to bring nearly 600 new homes to the Gray area. The proposal calls for building 586 homes on 135 acres off Suncrest Drive, near Ridgeview Elementary and the Gray Fossil Site. The property owner has asked the city to annex the property.
Criminal charges have been filed against the business owner who created a massive, illegal tire dump in downtown Elizabethton. Timothy Sherrill Zimmerman, of Johnson City, has been charged with aggravated criminal littering for his role in allowing discarded tires to amass at his former business, Betsy Used Tires and Batteries, 332 West Elk Ave.
