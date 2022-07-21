DMR Iowa Poll finds 57% of Iowa Republicans want Trump to run in 2024

The Iowa State Patrol reports a total of three people died and three others were injured in separate northern Iowa crashes, Friday. Two people died and one person was injured during a single-vehicle crash that occurred at around 8:15-p.m. Friday, in Cerro Gordo County. The Patrol says a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 31-year-old Paul N. Swann, of Fertile, Iowa, was traveling north on Fir Avenue, when it went out of control and entered a ditch. The vehicle came back onto the road before entering the ditch a second time and coming to rest in the south ditch off of 330th Street, on its passenger side. Swann, and a passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Cody A. Keeney, also of Fertile, died at the scene. A second passenger, 31-year-old Jenns B. Berggren, of Mason City, was flown from the scene to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation. The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City and Clear Lake EMS Departments, and the Hanlontown Fire Dept. First Responders.

20 HOURS AGO