DMR Iowa Poll finds 57% of Iowa Republicans want Trump to run in 2024

(Radio Iowa) – Employees who work at 28 Planned Parenthood clinics five states, including Iowa, have voted to form a union. According to the National Labor Relations Board, over 90 percent of workers who voted supported the move. Ashley Schmidt who works Planned Parenthood facilities in Nebraska and western Iowa. “As we move forward into what will be a very challenging time, having a union will make sure all of our voices are heard,” she said. “We will start pushing right away to get our first contract.”
(Radio Iowa) – The State Historical Society’s mobile museum is touring several cities in Iowa this summer and currently is parked in Sibley. Michael Morain of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs says it brings artifacts to Iowans who can’t make the trip to the State Historical Museum in Des Moines. “We really think it’s important to take artifacts out and about to Iowans,” Morain says. “After all, the collection belongs to all of us.”
DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says the rapid increase in fentanyl-related deaths needs to be addressed with the legalization of fentanyl test strips “They’re strips of paper that can tell people whether fentanyl is in a product or not. This is a harm reduction program. A harm reduction measure that really makes sense,” according to Miller. “Recently, two states Wisconsin and Georgia, a blue state and a red state have both enacted this. This should not be a partisan issue.”
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The National Weather Service has expanded a HEAT ADVISORY to all but the northern tier counties of Iowa, for this afternoon and evening.The HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING, for Heat Index values of up to 105-to 108-degrees. The Advisory begins for all but the far western counties at Noon, and beginning at 1-p.m. for the remaining area counties in the far western part of the state.
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says the last quarantine associated with a bird flu outbreak at a commercial flock has been lifted. “This is good news,” Naig says. “It’s a milestone day.” Quarantines were issued to bar poultry and eggs from being shipped from 15 commercial sites where avian influenza had been confirmed. The last restriction — on a turkey operation in Bremer County — has been lifted after it met all cleaning, disinfection and testing testing requirements. Naig says it doesn’t mean the risk is gone.
(Radio Iowa) – Governor Reynolds is awarding three more projects with federal pandemic relief money from the Destination Iowa program she launched this spring. A three-and-a-half million dollar grant is going to Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation, to pave 16 miles of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. That will complete a 52 mile route that will run between the Cedar Rapids and Waterloo/Cedar Falls metros.
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Workforce Development says the unemployment rate dropped to two-point-six percent in June — down one-tenth of a percent from May. I-W-D director Beth Townsend says that number is another milestone. “Two-six is where we were in February of 2020, before the pandemic impacted the rate at all,” Townsend says. She says the leisure and hospitality industries saw the largest job gains.
The Iowa State Patrol reports a total of three people died and three others were injured in separate northern Iowa crashes, Friday. Two people died and one person was injured during a single-vehicle crash that occurred at around 8:15-p.m. Friday, in Cerro Gordo County. The Patrol says a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 31-year-old Paul N. Swann, of Fertile, Iowa, was traveling north on Fir Avenue, when it went out of control and entered a ditch. The vehicle came back onto the road before entering the ditch a second time and coming to rest in the south ditch off of 330th Street, on its passenger side. Swann, and a passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Cody A. Keeney, also of Fertile, died at the scene. A second passenger, 31-year-old Jenns B. Berggren, of Mason City, was flown from the scene to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation. The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City and Clear Lake EMS Departments, and the Hanlontown Fire Dept. First Responders.
(Harlan, Iowa) – Severe storms brought straight-line winds of up to 80-mph Saturday night. Shelby6 County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Londo reports the County was placed under a Servere Thunderstorm Warning at around 8:25 PM, with a special weather statement for the communities of Shelby, Tennant, and Harlan to shelter in place.
(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County, Saturday, said that on July 14, 2022 a search warrant was executed at 304 South Douglas, in Mount Ayr, a rental home owned by Rodney, David, and Don Zollman. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol. Several firearms were seized from the property as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The following individuals have been arrested and charges have been filed.
