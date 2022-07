We've seen more women featured on Smackdown in recent months, something many of women in the company had been pushing for quite a while. Fightful had learned of several female talent that were frustrated with their utilization on the program, from the bottom of the card all the way to the top. However, we're told that several were waiting to see "where the chips fell," until they took it to higher ups.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO