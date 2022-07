ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you turn away at just the right moment on a neighborhood walk, it’s easy to miss Jefferson Market. Nestled between houses and down the road from downtown Ann Arbor, Jefferson Market is the epitome of a hidden gem. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned operated by spouses Angie May and Ed Green, who took over the eatery just three days after moving from California in 2019.

