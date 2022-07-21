ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall: Scuba diving computers for a malfunction that can make them a drowning hazard

By David J. Neal
 4 days ago

Any piece of scuba diving equipment that doesn’t do its job threatens the life of the diver. That’s why Aqualung recalled about 16,400 of its i330R Scuba Diving Computers.

The problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The recalled diving computers can fail to adjust to the user’s altitude and display incorrect calculations for sea level dive times at altitudes exceeding 3,000 feet, posing injury (decompression sickness) and drowning hazards.”

The alert says Aqualung knows of one time the time dive computer showed an incorrect calculation because it failed, but no one was injured.

This covers mostly model No. Black/NS159000 from serial No. GD-001004 to GD01532, which account for 14,000 units. Another 2,200 units are model No. 2-Gauge, PSI/NS159001, serial No. GM-001000 to GM-003005. Only 129 units are model No. 2-Gauge, Bar/NS159002 from serial No. GM-001011 to GM-001269.

The recalled Aqualung i330 Scuba Diving Computer U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Aqualung wants users to reach out to the company for a free repair, either via the DiverLog+ app, contacting Aqualung online or bringing the computer to a dealer or dive center.

For questions, contact Aqualung at 877-379-7694, Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m., Eastern time, or by emailing support@aqualung.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving Equipment#Drowning#Scuba Diving Computers#Diverlog#Eastern
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

