ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

‘Charmed’ and ‘Soap’ Actor Rebecca Balding Dead at 73

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjWqy_0gnhpJVT00
Photo: Getty Images

Best known for her roles in the original Charmed series and Soap, veteran screen actor Rebecca Balding has died at the age of 73.

Following a battle with ovarian cancer, the actress passed away in Park City, Utah, her husband confirmed to USA Today.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Balding studied acting at the University of Kansas and eventually began her career as a stage actress in Chicago. After her move to Hollywood, she made her television debut in the 1976 show, The Bionic Woman, before landing a recurring role as Carol David in the sitcom Soap from 1978 to 1980. The show, which also starred Richard Mulligan and Emmy award-winning actor Billy Crystal, was a spoof on daytime soaps.

While many may remember her from the popular sitcom or as Elise Rothman, Alyssa Milano’s boss in Charmed, she also made appearances in other beloved series such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Designing Women, 7th Heaven, and Family Ties.

Aside from her work in television, Balding spent some time working on horror films, including the 1979 slasher The Silent Scream and the 1981 monster film The Boogens, where she met her husband, James L. Conway, the director of the movie, during an audition.

In a statement to People, Conway admitted that following her audition, he turned to the associate producer and said, “I could marry that girl.”

“The first week of shooting we went out,” he continued. “That Saturday night, she proposed. And four weeks later, while still shooting, we got married. Of course, no one thought it would last. That was 41 years ago.”

Balding is survived by her husband, Conway, her daughters, Sarah and Kathleen, and her grandchildren.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
Park City, UT
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Alyssa Milano
Person
Rebecca Balding
Person
Richard Mulligan
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Soaps#Charmed#Usa Today#The University Of Kansas#The Bionic Woman#Melrose Place
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Decider.com

Decider.com

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy