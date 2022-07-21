‘Charmed’ and ‘Soap’ Actor Rebecca Balding Dead at 73

Photo: Getty Images

Best known for her roles in the original Charmed series and Soap, veteran screen actor Rebecca Balding has died at the age of 73.

Following a battle with ovarian cancer, the actress passed away in Park City, Utah, her husband confirmed to USA Today.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Balding studied acting at the University of Kansas and eventually began her career as a stage actress in Chicago. After her move to Hollywood, she made her television debut in the 1976 show, The Bionic Woman, before landing a recurring role as Carol David in the sitcom Soap from 1978 to 1980. The show, which also starred Richard Mulligan and Emmy award-winning actor Billy Crystal, was a spoof on daytime soaps.

While many may remember her from the popular sitcom or as Elise Rothman, Alyssa Milano’s boss in Charmed, she also made appearances in other beloved series such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Designing Women, 7th Heaven, and Family Ties.

Aside from her work in television, Balding spent some time working on horror films, including the 1979 slasher The Silent Scream and the 1981 monster film The Boogens, where she met her husband, James L. Conway, the director of the movie, during an audition.

In a statement to People, Conway admitted that following her audition, he turned to the associate producer and said, “I could marry that girl.”

“The first week of shooting we went out,” he continued. “That Saturday night, she proposed. And four weeks later, while still shooting, we got married. Of course, no one thought it would last. That was 41 years ago.”

Balding is survived by her husband, Conway, her daughters, Sarah and Kathleen, and her grandchildren.