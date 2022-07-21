Bryan Harsin breaks down what he wants out of Auburn's starting quarterback
By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
4 days ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin gave five things that he wants to see out of his starting QB at SEC Media Days.
Auburn's quarterback controversy has now made its way close to fall camp. Zach Calzada, TJ Finely, and Robby Ashford are still currently the Tigers' three options for the position, and head coach Bryan Harsin has made it clear that there will be no trimming of the list until fall camp gets underway.
Harsin spoke to the media at SEC Media Days about the five qualities that he expects his starting quarterback to possess, and how his time as a quarterback and a coach has given him that list.
SEC Media Days has come to a close. Now, the 2022 college football season can finally be seen on the horizon. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin joined Zac Blackerby on the Locked On Auburn podcast to talk about what was different about this year's media days compared to last season's.
Auburn football's quarterback battle will be heating up going into fall camp in early August. The race between TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, and Robby Ashford has been well documented and will be the biggest talking point for the remainder of the offseason. Bryan Harsin joined the Locked On Auburn podcast...
Former Auburn football quarterback Dematrius Davis was highly complimentary of his transfer destination, Alabama State, in the wake of the Texas product’s jump from the SEC to the SWAC of the FCS. Davis never saw the field in his lone campaign on the Plains after committing to the program...
When former Auburn football QB Bo Nix signed an NIL deal with Milo’s last July, it was believed that it’d benefit the player as well as the program — but fast forward a year, and it’s only proving to be good for the former. Nix, as...
Years ago, a basketball team made up of Auburn alumni called WarReady was created to participate in the TBT basketball tournament. The TBT is a tournament where the winning team takes home a one million dollar prize. The field is made up of former college players and sometimes even former...
It's down to four schools for Connor Lew. The 3-star interior offensive line target from Acworth, Georiga is set to announce his decision on August 5th according to his personal Twitter page. His decision will be between four schools. They are the Auburn Tigers, the Miami Hurricanes, the Georgia Bulldogs,...
Sal Cannella came into Auburn from a junior college as the highest-ranked JUCO receiver. Cannella went on to have a pretty good career at Auburn, full of fantastic catches. After his eligibility was all spent, he was not given a shot in the NFL. Cannella focused on his clothing line that he started and put football in the rearview window.
Newnan native and The Heritage School alumni Maddux Jeffreys has been promoted to Assistant Director of Operations for Auburn Men’s Basketball. Jeffreys enters his seventh season overall with the program, after serving the last two years as a graduate assistant on Head Coach Bruce Pearl's coaching staff. “Maddux is...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some teachers from Montgomery and surrounding counties joined other educators from around the country this week for training designed to help innovate their classrooms and insure student success. Teachers from several Montgomery, Butler, Dallas, and Wilcox county schools took part in the professional development course for...
Alabama State Rep. Ed Oliver (Dist. 81) addressed development issues at the Lake Martin Homeowners and Boat Owners Association annual meeting, held at First Baptist Church in Dadeville on June 11. Increased growth over recent years, especially after people flocked to the lake during the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised questions about infrastructure and lifestyle, as well as traffic patterns and boating laws.
3 people hospitalized after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, several people suffered injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Columbus. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard [...]
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - While some law enforcement agencies are looking to add powerful new SUVs to their vehicle fleet, one Alabama sheriff is focused on something that’s just one horse power, quite literally. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed his office is adding horses to their...
One of the many giants of the fishing industry I’ve been lucky enough to know during my career as a journalist was Eufaula, Ala., professional angler, inventor and television star Tom Mann. Tom was a gifted storyteller — even if he, by his own admission, sometimes took bits and...
When students are walking through the hallways of Stanhope Elmore High School next month, there is going to be new faces in administration that will be different from last year. Kimberly Copeland, formerly of Jeff Davis High School and Lana Moore, of Millbrook Middle School, have both moved into the Assistant Principal roles at the school.
The family of a Georgia man who died five months after he was slammed to the ground during a scuffle with a Birmingham police officer in 2020 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Alabama. Carl Grant, a 69-year-old Vietnam veteran, died in Muscogee County, Ga. on July 24, 2020.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for school and time for kids to get back on the bus. While students may be back in the classroom post pandemic, school bus drivers are a dime a dozen. A few factors contributing to fewer drivers nationally are age and the pandemic.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two businesses in Opelika are destroyed during an overnight structure fire downtown. News Leader 9 spoke with the property managers of one restaurant that burned down. He says he and his family are heartbroken. “It was a lot of smoke and I started walking towards it...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has called a 2 p.m. news conference, but is providing few other details. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is set to deliver what the department will only say is an “MPD Special Announcement.”. The news conference will take place at MPD’s...
Comments / 0