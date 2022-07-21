Bryan Harsin breaks down what he wants out of Auburn's starting quarterback

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin gave five things that he wants to see out of his starting QB at SEC Media Days.

Auburn's quarterback controversy has now made its way close to fall camp. Zach Calzada, TJ Finely, and Robby Ashford are still currently the Tigers' three options for the position, and head coach Bryan Harsin has made it clear that there will be no trimming of the list until fall camp gets underway.

Harsin spoke to the media at SEC Media Days about the five qualities that he expects his starting quarterback to possess, and how his time as a quarterback and a coach has given him that list.

Toughness "That's both physically and mentally," Harsin said. "You're going to take a hit from a corner that nobody unblocked, and you've got to get up, and get up fast." Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Preparation Harsin noted that after being around the sport both playing and coaching quarterback, the best of the best focus on preparation. "If you don't prepare, you're not going to be elite." AP Photo/Butch Dil

Decision making "Well, if you don't make great decisions, you're not going to be on the field. You're out there making a decision for the entire football team," Harsin said. "Not just the offense, not just for you, not just on that play, but for everybody in that program, you're making decisions every time that ball is in your hands." © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Accuracy Coach Harsin said that Auburn has worked hard on accuracy this offseason. "We've spent a ton of time on footwork, and placing that ball- if you want that ball on on the outside number on a 12-yard out, and you want it on his outside number in stride, not inside, perfectly thrown, that can happen. But it takes a lot of work to do that. Your feet, your arm strength, your eyes, everything mechanically has got to be dialed in order to make that throw." © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leadership "You're not going to be a leader if you can't be the first four," Harsin said before hitting on leadership. "Our guys are displaying those things, and the toughness, we're going to find out, who that starter is, and eventually we'll find out when we go out there and play." © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

