ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Morning” game were:

0-1-1-1, Wild: 3

(zero, one, one, one; Wild: three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
The Associated Press

IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Sunday:. 01-06-11-15-17-26-29-35-36-42-44-46-49-52-53-57-58-65-68-74, BE: 53. (one, six, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-four; BE: fifty-three) Daily Three-Midday. 9-5-8, SB: 7. (nine, five, eight; SB: seven) Daily Four-Midday. 2-3-6-6, SB: 7. (two,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the U.S. Pacific Northwest region for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend. Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday, potentially reaching their highest levels since last year’s deadly heat wave that killed hundreds of people across the Pacific Northwest. Highs ranging from 95 degrees (35C celsius) to 110 degrees (43C degrees) were forecast for inland areas. An excessive heat watch was issued for central and eastern Washington state and the central Idaho Panhandle from Tuesday morning through Friday evening. Much of the region is unaccustomed to such high temperatures and many homes don’t have air conditioning. Authorities cautioned that indoor heat was likely to build through the week, increasing the chances for people to suffer heat-related illnesses.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Lottery#The Tennessee Lottery
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Man accused of killing 3 in rural Georgia shooting

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his girlfriend, her brother and the woman’s granddaughter. Jamie Leon Harris, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide. Schley County sheriff’s deputies found 65-year-old Paula Kelly, her 69-year-old brother Charles Brown, and Kelly’s pregnant granddaughter, Lara Bullard, 23, shot dead just after midnight Monday morning at their rural home about 35 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that when deputies responded, they arrested Harris at the house he shared with Kelly, Bullard, and Brown. Harris remained jailed Tuesday in neighboring Sumter County.
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff in Kansas’ most populous county says he took it for granted that local elections ran smoothly — until former President Donald Trump lost there in 2020. Now he’s assigned detectives to investigate what he claims is election fraud, even though there has been no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020. Calvin Hayden in Johnson County, which covers suburban Kansas City, isn’t the only sheriff in the U.S. to try to carve out a bigger role for their office in investigating elections. Promoters of baseless conspiracy theories that the last presidential election was stolen from Trump are pushing a dubious theory that county sheriffs can access voting machines and intervene in how elections are run — and also have virtually unchecked power in their counties. Voting-rights advocates and election experts said any attempts by law enforcement to interfere in elections would be alarming and an extension of the threat posed by the continued circulation of Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Associated Press

Search continues for a man missing in New Mexico floodwaters

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The search continued Sunday for a man reported missing after flash floods hit the wildfire burn scar in northern New Mexico. Authorities said the bodies of two women were recovered Thursday west of Las Vegas, New Mexico after the Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle being washed away by floodwaters. Officials with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies were found in different places along the creek A search began Friday for a missing man who was in the vehicle with the two women, according to authorities.
LAS VEGAS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Police: Alabama woman provided gun, drove youths to shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman provided a gun to juveniles and then drove them to and from the scene of a shooting, police said Thursday. She was arrested on multiple charges. Several youths were involved in a confrontation on July 15 before leaving the scene and returning in a vehicle driven by Shakita Leann Crittenton, 35, according to a statement from the Dothan Police Department. Upon arrival, the youths got a handgun out of the trunk of the car and began shooting, said Lt. Ronald Hall. No one was injured, he said, and it’s unclear what prompted the dispute. Police searched Crittenton’s home following the shooting and found illegal drugs and malnourished puppies that were being held in cages in closets, police said. Aside from being charged with attempted assault and discharging a weapon into a vehicle in the shooting, Crittenton also was charged with chemical endangerment and animal cruelty, the statement said.
DOTHAN, AL
The Associated Press

Md. man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway: police

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach. The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver. Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
The Associated Press

Big Bend hiker, 75, found dead amid extreme heat

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 75-year-old Houston man has died while hiking alone last week at Big Bend National Park. The body of the man was found Thursday about a half-mile (0.80 km) from the start of a trail, according to Park Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz. The man’s name was not immediately released by authorities. Officials were still trying to determine a cause of death but summer heat at the park can be extreme. On Thursday afternoon, temperatures along the trail where the man’s body was found exceeded 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

2 dead, 1 missing in flooding in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Two people died and another person was reported missing from flash flooding in a stretch of northern New Mexico that had been ravaged this past spring by wildfire. Tim Nix, chief of the Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department, said the two bodies were discovered Thursday afternoon west of Las Vegas, New Mexico, when his team responded to a call of a vehicle being washed away by floodwaters. No one was in the vehicle when firefighters arrived. The two bodies were later discovered, though Nix declined to reveal where the bodies were found. Law enforcement officers, National Guard members and others searched Friday for a third person who went missing in flood.
LAS VEGAS, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy