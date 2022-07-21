ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Lauren Sánchez donates $1 million to ‘This Is About Humanity’ to benefit migrant children at the US-Mexico border

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnUaD_0gnhnbhV00

Lauren Sánchez donated $1 million to This Is About Humanity , a community raising awareness about family separation at the border. The Emmy-winning journalist, founder of Black Ops Aviation, Vice Chair of Bezos Earth Fund, and philanthropist, in partnership with the International Community Foundation, helped to build additional education spaces for migrant children and will support different projects focused on mental health, food insecurity, and more essential, enriching services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMazi_0gnhnbhV00 Courtesy
Lauren Sánchez donated $1 million to the organization, ‘This Is About Humanity’

Sánchez, a longtime supporter of the organization, also visited Tijuana to learn more about the original seven educational spaces made possible by her past gifts . “At any given time, thousands of people are seeking safety and the border of the U.S. and Mexico,” Sánchez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P16GO_0gnhnbhV00 GrosbyGroup

“Many of those people are children and teens that are still growing and learning. It should be clear to all that no matter where you were born, you deserve the right to a playful, educational, and enriching childhood,” she added. “This Is About Humanity is supporting that dream for so many children, and I am so proud to be a part of their essential work. I hope to see many more join us along the way as we rebuild communities and foster hope in the next generation of activists. We’re just getting started.”

RELATED:

Lauren Sanchez reflects from Tanzania on the importance of ‘protect, conserve, and restore nature’

Lauren Sanchez visits migrant children at newly-built educational spaces in Mexico

Lauren Sánchez praised female business owners and asked people to support fair trade shops

According to the press release, This Is About Humanity addresses the ongoing devastation of family separation in border cities since 2018. Through education and assembling of allies and advocates, the organization facilitates trips to the border, a fiscal scholarship fund to provide individuals and families with essentials to rebuild, construction projects, and much more.

Elsa Marie Collins , co-founder of This is About Humanity, said, ““We’re so honored to receive Ms. Sánchez generous donation to TIAH. As a continuous supporter of our initiatives at the border, Ms. Sánchez truly understands our mission and personifies why we do what we do. As we continue to support families and children at the border, this $1 million gift keeps us moving towards our goals, large and small. Together we can change the landscape of our available resources, bettering the opportunities and projects we can execute as a community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnjEJ_0gnhnbhV00 Courtesy
Lauren visited Tijuana to learn more about the educational spaces created with her past gifts

As reported, beginning January 2021, displaced migrant children grew from 380 to nearly 3,500. Therefore, the educational spaces were created to provide safety, education, and comfort for all displaced children.

Trained ludoteca librarians direct the curriculum at each educational space so children can work on psychomotor skills, language, sociability, cognitive and emotional capacities, specific knowledge, creativity, and fun. Children will find games, dramatization sets, reading and music corners, and more.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Sánchez
Daily Mail

Lone Star State does it alone: Border agents arrest nearly 26,000 migrants at five Texas sectors in less than a week as Gov. Abbott defies Biden and puts them on buses back to the border

Nearly 26,000 migrants were apprehended by Texas-area Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in under a week, a Monday report states. The figure is the total number of arrests across five regions of the US-Mexico border within the six-day period ending on July 9, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
ALTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Bezos Earth Fund#Food Security#Mental Health#Charity#Black Ops Aviation#Grosbygroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Miami

Cuban migrants picked up after coming ashore near Key Biscayne

MIAMI – It is almost like clockwork, and most always early morning, that Cuban migrants try to reach Florida.On Tuesday, 25 of them landed on Key Biscayne. A federal law enforcement official confirmed, as they put it, "a maritime smuggling event."This fiscal year, some 3,000 Cubans have been apprehended at sea – most repatriated to back to the island nation. Willy Allen is probably one of Miami's best known immigration lawyers."Once you touch American territory you have the right to go before an immigration judge and seek asylum," he said.That's what the thousands upon thousands of Cubans...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
International Business Times

Venezuelan Refugee Women Face Increasing Violence In Colombia, Peru -Amnesty

Venezuelan refugee women face rising gender-based violence in Peru and Colombia, as governments are not guaranteeing their "right to a life free of violence," Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled due to...
SOCIETY
Axios

What the growing number of Mexican migrant encounters at the border tells us

The deaths of at least 22 Mexican migrants smuggled in a hot truck last month came as data shows an increase in encounters of U.S. authorities with people from that country. The big picture: As a whole, migrant encounters — which include Border Patrol apprehensions and those who are turned away at ports of entry — have increased sharply over the last few years. The percentage of Mexican encounters, though small, appears to be growing since 2019.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
TUCSON, AZ
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy