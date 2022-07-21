ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oracle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.25 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $10.36 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORCL

