MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sky-high gas prices have prompted a lot of complaining but little change in driving habits, according to fuel sales data. From the start of the year through the end of last month, drivers bought more than 1.3 billion gallons of gas in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. That’s down just two-tenths of 1 percent over the same period last year.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO