ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque, Iowa Police Department to Host “National Night Out”

By Ken Peiffer
Y105
Y105
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dubuque Police Department is inviting community members to join them for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Jackson Park (1500 Main St.) this year. National Night Out is an annual...

y105music.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Y105

2022 Dubuque County Fair: Tuesday July 26th Events

They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it all starts today! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Everybody like's FREE and that's what today is all about. FREE admission all day. FREE Grandstand show at 7pm featuring Twitty and Lynn, Grandson of Conway Twitty and Grandaughter of Loretta Lynn.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Y105

Yet Another Ribbon Cutting for a Riverboat in Dubuque

Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. It's so cool that these riverboats have chosen Dubuque as one of their stops. The newest boat to arrive is the American Duchess.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Illinois Celebrates U.S. 20 Being Named Medal of Honor Highway

As part of the ongoing movement to name U.S. Highway 20 as Medal of Honor Highway, a ceremony was held Sunday in Galena to honor a hometown Civil War hero. Sgt. Henry H. Taylor received the Medal of Honor in 1863 for his actions at the Battle at Vicksburg. He became the first Union soldier to plant the country's flag during the battle on June 25, 1863.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Dubuque, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Dubuque, IA
Y105

Shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park; 4 Dead

According to reports, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms an active investigation is underway following a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on this morning (Friday 7/22). Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa at 6:23 am, where they were actively searching for a suspect. The...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Y105

750K In Funding Provided to Maquoketa Recreation Area

Yesterday (7/21) Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Y105

Drivers Can Expect Detours with Dubuque’s NW Arterial Construction

Buckle your seatbelts; the summer road construction continues with the City of Dubuque Announcing the Closure of the Eastern Half of Asbury Rd. & Northwest Arterial Intersection starts today, Tuesday, July 26, with sections of the roadwork expected to continue into mid-November. The eastern half of the Asbury Rd. and...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments#National Night Out#Crime#Iowa Police Department#Dubuque Fire Department
Y105

Maintenance-Free Living For Those 55+ In Dubuque

As we all get older, the goal is usually to live life at an easier pace. Household chores become burdens and getting out of the house to see friends rarely happens. These issues, combined with any underlying health concerns, make senior housing developments an attractive option when looking towards retirement. Cooperatives, like the Estates of Dubuque, were designed as a form of homeownership in which the members collectively own and control the developments in which they live. Residents buy membership stock in the cooperatives, which owns the land, building, and any common areas. Members obtain the exclusive right to occupy a specific home. These homes will be conveniently located on the North West side near the intersection of Derby Grange Road and John F. Kennedy Road, close to restaurants and other amenities. This patio-home cooperative will sit on 13 acres and include 35 individual homes meeting the Universal Design concept.  Also, inside this private, gated community will be a clubhouse featuring an open entertaining area, full kitchen, fitness center, great room with fireplace, indoor pickleball court, office/conference room, and outdoor area.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Here’s Your Chance to Play Police Detective in Dubuque

Police are seeking assistance in identifying two subjects who allegedly committed a Theft at Anderson Weber 3450 Center Grove Dubuque. The incident occurred on 7/9/2022 at approximately 5:55 a.m. If you have information on the subjects or the vehicle, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Y105

Tapping into Galena Brewfest for a Fun and Worthy Community Cause

As a recent returnee to the Tri-States, I am quickly discovering that there are countless events, adventures, and community organizations to tap into and support. Such as it was at the Galena Brewfest on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena. The event raised funds for the Galena ARC, which hosts dozens of art, recreation, and cultural programs for youth and adults.
GALENA, IL
Y105

Good Repair Project Update: NW Arterial & Pennsylvania

The intersection of Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue is now open. Lane shifts on the Northwest Arterial will continue to be expected as the contractor prepares for the reconstruction of the Asbury Road intersection. The Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project includes improvements from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Rd. including the reconstruction of both the Pennsylvania Ave. and Asbury Rd. intersections, repaving the southbound lanes, and total reconstruction of the northbound lanes. Due to the magnitude and scope of work, the construction schedule includes multiple phases to reduce traffic delays and minimize impacts on schools and businesses through the corridor.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

PHOTOS: Y105’s Broadcast at BP Gas on 16th Street!

The sun was hot, but the air conditioning was cool inside BP Gas on East 16th Street in Dubuque. However, me and the great folks at Kwik Stop would've braved any condition to help those who have done so much for this country. I was out from 11am to 1pm...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Bell Tower Theater Puts on The Last (Potluck) Supper

Bell Tower Theater Announces the Third Show of their 20th Anniversary Season - The Last (Potluck) Supper!. This musical comedy is the fifth show in The Church Basement Ladies series by Greta Grosch and Drew Jansen. The performance will be directed by the Bell Tower Theater’s Artistic Director and seasoned Dubuque theater expert, Sue Riedel.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Severs Ties With Russian Sister City

The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to the casualty of an indefinite suspension of the Sister City relationship shared by Dubuque, Iowa, and Pyatigorsk, Russia. References to Dubuque's sister city will likely be removed soon due to the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque's decision to sever ties. Still, a brief blurb about Pyatigorsk remains on the City of Dubuque website.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Join Y105 in Supporting Local Veterans at BP Gas on 16th Street!

Join me as I broadcast on-location at BP on 16th Street in Dubuque on Monday, July 14th from 11am to 1pm!. Like our event at Kwik Stop JFK on July 1st, this broadcast is all about raising awareness and money for Veterans Freedom Center, a Dubuque-based non-profit dedicated to helping veterans.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Paddington, Dueling Pianos, and More Coming to UD’s Heritage Center

This past Monday (July 18th), Tom Robbins, Executive Director of the University of Dubuque Heritage Center, stopped by the studio to tease shows that will becoming to the venue starting in September. The upcoming season is the UD Heritage Center's 10th anniversary season. It's primed to be big. Robbins returned...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy