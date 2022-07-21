ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

What is this thing? Officials need help identifying strange creature found on NC beach

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago
Cape Lookout National Seashore trying to identify strange creatures (Image credit: NPS photo/Karen Altman)

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cape Lookout National Seashore officials are asking for the public’s help identifying some strange creatures they found recently.

Members of the turtle patrol team found them on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles.

The creatures were found dead and are about six inches long.

CLNS officials wondered if they might be a sea cucumber or sea slug, but they couldn’t match the creatures to any images they saw online.

