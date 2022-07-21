Intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue extended through August 26

Melissa Erin Murry, 48, of Belleview, Florida passed away July 19, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer. Melissa was born in Lawrence, Kansas the daughter of COL William V. Murry, US Army and Lt. Col. Sharon M. Murry, US Air Force of Ocala, FL. She was a graduate of Central Florida Community College and the University of Florida. She was a member of the Ocala Garden Club and the former Belleview Lions Club. She was at various times a waitress, a bartender, a Nautilus instructor, a teacher, an Uber driver, and a Home Health Care Aide. She loved dancing, music of all kinds, rappelling, and riding the motorcycle she took to UF with her. She was a faithful member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, and a candidate and staffer of Christ Renews His Parish. Her friends describe her as compassionate and a good listener with a contagious laugh. She had a personal passion for helping the less fortunate. She was a single Mom whose life was devoted to her son Devin.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO