Looted Antiquities Worth $14 Million Were Returned to Italy by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

By Alexandra Tremayne-Pengelly
Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 20, looted antiquities valued at $14 billion were returned to Italy in a repatriation ceremony, according to a press release from the Manhattan district attorney’s office. “The repatriation of these 142 masterpieces, previously stolen or looted in Italy, is very important for...

