Ocala, FL

George Earle Hartman

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Earle Hartman, 100, of Ocala, Florida, passed away at EW & Lucille Cates House on July 13, 2022. He was born February 20, 1922, the son of the later Herbert and Katie Hartman. George was a...

www.ocala-news.com

ocala-news.com

Ashley Ann Mitchell

Ashley Ann Mitchell, age 36, of Silver Springs, Florida passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. Ashley was born December 29, 1985 in DeKalb County, Georgia. Ashley loved music and was known for making dream catchers. She was a great listener and was always available to family and friends to provide guidance and endless love.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Joe F. Pierce Jr.

Joe F. Pierce Jr., 54, passed away on July 20, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. He was born November 3, 1967 to Joe F. Pierce Sr. and Veronica Wentz in Ocala, Florida. He worked as a building contractor in the construction industry. He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie Erickson...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Edmond L. Fordham

Edmond L. Fordham passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the age of 94. He was a long-time educator, impactful community member, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Preceding him in death, his loving and devoted wife of 67 years Tommie and his oldest daughter Paula. He leaves to cherish his memories, a daughter Krista Fordham and three grandchildren Jamila, Kristina, and Edmond II.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sylvia Beamer Mitchum

Sylvia Beamer Mitchum, 80, passed away on July 20, 2022 in Ocala, FL. She was born July 6, 1942 to Ellis Beamer and Lora Nettles in Martin, FL. She worked as draftswomen for Sprint phone company and Ocala Electric. She is preceded by her parents; brother, Arch Beamer; granddaughter, Desiree...
OCALA, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
Ocala, FL
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Ocala, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
ocala-news.com

Drexel T. Brunson

Ocala, FL – Drexel T. Brunson, Ph.D., 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 7, 2022. His memorial service will be held Thursday, July 14, at 6pm at Meadowbrook Church, 4741 SW 20th St, Ocala, FL 34474. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Thomas Joseph Boylan

Thomas Joseph Boylan, 92, born August 29, 1929 in Queens, New York passed away July 6, 2022 in Ocala, Marion County, Florida. Tom enlisted in the marines in 1946. After serving he married Eleanor Clifford on October 22, 1949. He then made his career in the New York City Police Department, motorcycle division. After retiring from the police department they moved to Florida in 1974. He was proud to serve as a Eucharistic Minister at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. His favorite hobby was painting while watching Bob Ross tapes. He also had the pleasure of meeting Bob Ross while taking classes.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marlene A. Lynch Delaney

Marlene A. Lynch Delaney, wife of Robert F. Delaney, daughter of former District Attorney, Emmet J. Lynch and Marguarite Walsh Lynch, sister to former New York State Supreme Court Justice, Honorable Robert E. Lynch, John J. Lynch, PA, and Mary Lynch Thomas. Marlene passed away suddenly on July 14, 2022...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Thomas Flanagan

Thomas Flanagan of Eureka and Ocala, Florida left this world on July 6th, 2022 after a 3 month battle with a fall, hip fracture, pneumonia and heart failure. He was met at the pearly gates of Heaven by his loving wife of 41 years, Delpha Sandralee Brownlee Flanagan (Sandy). Tom was a true Floridian native, and is survived by his daughter Debra Flanagan, and son Charles Flanagan; his 100 year old sister Doris Bustello of Jacksonville, sister Theresa Robinson of Palatka, niece Linda Robinson of Palatka, nephew Ben Parramore of Ocala, niece Joyce Moody McKee of Ocala, niece Charlene Dino of Ocala, nephew Paul Laxton of Hog Valley, nieces Imelda, June and Darlene Teuton of Palatka; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom was the youngest of 10 children and is preceded in death by siblings Hazel Parramore of Ocala, Marie Teuton of Palatka, Jane, Helen and Jimmy Flanagan of Pennsylvania, and Margaret and Steve Flanagan of Eureka.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Colorful Sunrise In Ocala’s Summerglen Community

Check out the beautiful display of colors in this sunrise over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Madalyn Torres

Madalyn Torres, 28, of Savannah, Georgia passed away on July 12, 2022. She was born February 4, 1994, the daughter of Saul and Minerva Torres. Madalyn was a native of Providence, Rhode Island, before moving to Ocala, Florida in 2002. Following her graduation at Vanguard High School in 2012, Madalyn joined the United States Army where she served proudly for four years as an Army Medic, caring for her fellow soldiers. After her time in the Army, Madalyn moved to Savannah, Georgia where she had been for her last three years. During this time, she continued her work helping fellow veterans, working with such organizations as 9 Line and Blue Force Gear.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

46-year-old Ocala woman dies in house fire

A 46-year-old woman was killed on Saturday morning in a house fire on Cedar Trace Lane in Ocala. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, multiple units rushed to the residence shortly before 7:50 a.m. due to reports of a structure fire. Several 911 callers had reported smoke and flames that were coming from the home, and a car was in the driveway.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Fire Rescue joining ‘Reading with Rangers & Friends’ at Scott Springs Park

The Reading with Rangers & Friends program will be making its second-to-last stop at Scott Springs Park on Friday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to noon. During the event, an Ocala Park Ranger and special guests from Ocala Fire Rescue will be at the park, which is located at 2825 SW 24th Avenue, to read some fun stories to the children in attendance.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala From The Sky

Check out this amazing view of Ocala from the sky, taken on a recent “Discovery Flight” at Ocala Aviation Services. This is where you have the opportunity to see if getting your pilot’s license is for you. Thanks to Andrea Proeber for sharing her awesome experience!. Share...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

New exhibit by visual artist Julijana Prest opens at Ocala City Hall

A new exhibit by visual artist Julijana Donovska Prest is now on display at Ocala City Hall. Visitors can check out the latest exhibit, titled ‘Transitional Moments in Nature’s Landscape,’ through Friday, September 30 at City Hall located at 110 SE Watula Avenue. There is no cost...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Vehicle crashes into utility pole on E Silver Springs Boulevard

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Saturday afternoon near the intersection of E Silver Springs Boulevard and NE 8th Avenue in Ocala. The collision resulted in downed power lines, and all eastbound lanes on E Silver Springs Boulevard at NE 8th Avenue are temporarily closed. Ocala Electric Utility...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of striking female victim’s face, shattering SUV window

A 32-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female victim accused him of grabbing her hair, striking her in the face, and shattering the driver’s side window of her sports utility vehicle. On Saturday, July 16, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after MCSO discovers hidden internet cafe inside clothing store

A 46-year-old man was arrested after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that he was secretly operating an internet cafe in Citra. On Wednesday afternoon, an undercover MCSO detective went to the location in the 17000 block of N Highway 301 and discovered that the door to the business was locked. After the detective knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, a man later identified as Ralph McNish opened the door.
MARION COUNTY, FL

