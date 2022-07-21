George Earle Hartman

Thomas Flanagan of Eureka and Ocala, Florida left this world on July 6th, 2022 after a 3 month battle with a fall, hip fracture, pneumonia and heart failure. He was met at the pearly gates of Heaven by his loving wife of 41 years, Delpha Sandralee Brownlee Flanagan (Sandy). Tom was a true Floridian native, and is survived by his daughter Debra Flanagan, and son Charles Flanagan; his 100 year old sister Doris Bustello of Jacksonville, sister Theresa Robinson of Palatka, niece Linda Robinson of Palatka, nephew Ben Parramore of Ocala, niece Joyce Moody McKee of Ocala, niece Charlene Dino of Ocala, nephew Paul Laxton of Hog Valley, nieces Imelda, June and Darlene Teuton of Palatka; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom was the youngest of 10 children and is preceded in death by siblings Hazel Parramore of Ocala, Marie Teuton of Palatka, Jane, Helen and Jimmy Flanagan of Pennsylvania, and Margaret and Steve Flanagan of Eureka.

OCALA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO