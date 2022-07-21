ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says Biden's Covid symptoms are 'tired, runny nose, dry cough'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the White House, President Joe Biden is tired and...

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

But COVID is a killer!!! We need to quarantine!! Lockdown!! OMGosh!!! Boosters for all!! The White House is trying to minimize this national crisis!!! 😱

Guest
3d ago

Wow, the man that they say got 81 million votes and from reading comments nobody cares. People's even hoping for the worst outcome. I don't feel sorry for him though, he has proven to be the worst president in our history. No fault of his own, his handlers are as bad as he is. Jill running around today in public with a mask on. Seems to be will planned for another fraudulent election in November.

Terry Buckingham
3d ago

positive for covid but negative for active brain matter

Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Fox News

Biden met Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska, flew with Dem lawmakers while possibly contagious with COVID

President Biden flew on Air Force One with several Democratic lawmakers and met with Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska this week while potentially contagious with COVID-19. The White House announced Thursday that the president had tested positive for the virus a day after traveling to Massachusetts to tout his administration's actions on climate change and two days after meeting Zelenska.
