Public Health

Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Susan Milligan
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, making him the highest profile statistic in a pandemic that has sickened nearly 90 million Americans and killed more than 1 million. [. REPORT:. Anxiety Grows Among Americans as Crisis After Crisis Spirals Out of Control ]. The president "is fully...

