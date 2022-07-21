ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENHYPEN Unveils Details for U.S. Shows on MANIFESTO Tour

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwOqY_0gnhjUc800
ENHYPEN Courtesy of BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN is coming to the United States. The K-pop group unveiled its venue for the MANIFESTO tour on Thursday (July 21), which includes six stops across the country starting in October.

After kicking off the Seoul portion of the trek — which sees the septet playing two consecutive dates on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 — ENHYPEN will come to the states on Oct. 2, and will play Anaheim’s Honda Center. Additional stops include Chicago (Wintrust Arena), Atlanta (Gas South Arena) and Houston (Smart Financial Centre), before concluding at New York City’s world famous Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 15.

Tickets for the MANIFESTO tour are scheduled to go on sale starting Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. local time via AXS and Ticketmaster, though ENGENEs looking to secure presale will have to register for the ENGENE Membership now through July 2, 8 p.m. ET. Members who secure presale access will then be able to purchase tickets starting on Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

The tour news comes on the heels of members Jay and Jake both testing positive for COVID-19. Jay’s diagnosis was revealed by Belift Lab on Wednesday (July 20), after his self-test came back positive. The results were later confirmed with a PCR test that also came back positive. “He is currently showing mild symptoms like mild sore throat and aches, and is currently being treated at home away from the other members,” Belift’s statement said.

The news about Jake’s diagnosis then arrived on Thursday, with the agency explaining that that his rapid antigen test also came back positive. As for Jake’s symptoms, the company said that he “is currently showing symptoms like mild body ache.” Jay and Jake are currently being treated for COVID-19 away from Jungwon, Ni-Ki, Heeseung, Sunghoon and Sunoo.

Ni-Ki previously told Billboard News that finally getting to perform for fans in person “feels new and exciting to think about,” while Jay said that traveling back to the United States again is what he is most excited about.

See the tour announcement and list of U.S. dates below.

Oct. 2 – Anaheim, Calif. – Honda Center (Ticketmaster)

Oct. 6 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena (Ticketmaster)

Oct. 8 – Houston, Texas – Smart Financial Centre (Ticketmaster)

Oct. 11 – Atlanta, Ga. – Gas South Arena (AXS)

Oct. 13 – Chicago, Ill. – Wintrust Arena (AXS)

Oct. 15 – New York, N.Y. – Radio City Music Hall (Ticketmaster)

