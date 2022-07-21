Comic-Con is back, masks and all, as fantasy streaming projects take center stage
After virtual and scaled-back events due to the pandemic, Comic-Con — a convention where masks were popular before they served any practical purpose — is back at near-full-force this year, with well over 100,000 people expected to attend the celebration of all things pop culture in San...
John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
San Diego Comic-Con has only recently become one of the most important news-making events in pop culture. For decades, though, it’s been one of the best places for fans to gather and get excited about the big events in pop culture that are coming down the pike. Over the...
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
After debuting the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 back in April, fans of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves were treated to another look at the action film during San Diego Comic-Con panel hosted byCollider. During day two of the 2022 convention, director Chad Stahelski and Reeves, who made a surprise appearance at the end of the session, revealed a new, action-packed teaser for the eagerly anticipated film. And it looks awesome!
SAN DIEGO – Marvel made a grand return to Comic-Con Saturday night, announcing two new “Avengers” films and debuting the trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” while building out the next two phases of the super-popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel president Kevin Feige and a...
Whatever your expectations were for the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, they were likely exceeded. First, Marvel announced every movie and show in Phase 5 of the MCU. But we also got a preview of Phase 6, which will include two new Avengers movies. We now know nearly everything that Marvel has planned from now through the end of 2025.
For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
After a two-year (pandemic-caused) break from its annual tradition of bringing thousands of fans together for a marathon of teases for impending movies and series of note, this week marks the full-scale return of the in-person Comic-Con experience in San Diego. Among the most anticipated panels at this year’s event,...
Shazam! Fury of the Gods brought the thunder to Hall H Saturday, with star Zachary Levi trotting out the first trailer from the film.
“I missed you guys so dang much, I can’t even tell you,” said Levi to an energized Hall H, taking in the first panel of the day, after a Shazam! sizzle reel showed.More from The Hollywood ReporterComic-Con: 'Wakanda Forever' Pop! Figures Coming From Funko (Exclusive)Two New 'Avengers' Films Announced at Comic-ConFirst 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Arrives
During the panel, some plot details were revealed, including that there will be a time jump between the first movie and...
Nearly 20 years after the Lord of the Rings trilogy debuted in theaters, the franchise is back with the Prime Video prequel The Rings of Power. During the second day of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the creative team and massive ensemble cast took the stage in front of nearly 7,000 fans in Hall H for their panel -- hosted by superfan Stephen Colbert -- to tease what’s to come from the newest installment in J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic saga.
San Diego Comic-Con is well under way and there are a ton of interesting things that were released today. New Line Cinema and DC Comics have revealed two new trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam with Marvel Studios expected to unveil a bunch of new looks at the rest of their upcoming Phase Four slate later today. Another big project from the Warner Bros. line-up is the third season of Superman & Lois. The series is expected to have a presence at the convention and some of the stars are coming out to discuss some major aspects from the previous season. Lois Lane actor Elizabeth Tulloch sat with ComicBook.com at our studio at San Diego Comic-Con, and she revealed what the toughest aspect of filming season two of the series was for her.
After two years without an in-person Comic-Con, fans are definitely holding out for the appearance of a few heroes. Fortunately, the ongoing pandemic — and skepticism over whether the Con will truly enforce those mask protocols — won’t keep the newest caped crusaders from braving the annual nerdfest that kicks off Thursday in San Diego.
Click here to read the full article. Gas prices may be sky high, but that’s not stopping the debut of Batwheels, DC’s first animated Batman preschool series.
DC’s “Comics are Fun for Everyone” panel today at San Diego Comic-Con gave attendees a sneak peek teaser for the series. It introduced fans to the crime-fighting Batwheels team – Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (The Bat Truck).
Besides the teaser, Batwheels also announced a half-hour origin special on Batman Day, Saturday, Sept. 17. The origin show will exclusively bow on Cartoonito on HBO Max, and premiere later on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network....
News had been quiet on the Blade front in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though that changed following the studio's Hall H panel at Comic Con. Kevin Feige took to the stage to announce that Blade, starring two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book) would begin filming in October. Blade's release date was also announced, with the film slated to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is going down this weekend and Disney’s prepared to unleash plenty of good news for fans. It has been a while since comic book fans were able to come together under one roof to celebrate the upcoming movies, TV shows, toy releases, and more. Disney and Marvel had a lot in store for fans this time around, sharing news and updates about all the content arriving in theaters, Disney+, Hulu, and other platforms.
The hierarchy of power at San Diego Comic-Con has officially changed. On Saturday, during Warner Bros.' panel highlighting its upcoming DC movies, fans were treated to the second trailer for the upcoming Black Adam movie. The long-awaited film, which will finally see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson starring in the titular role, is currently lined up to premiere in October — and based on this new trailer, it seems like the wait will be more than worth it. The film will follow the journey of Black Adam, an ancient deity with the powers of the Egyptian gods, who sets out to unleash his unique form of justice onto the world. The film will also co-star members of the Justice Society of America, DC's very first superhero team in the comics.
Marvel Studios has unveiled the trailer for November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to eager fans, who roared their approval in a boisterous session at Comic-Con in San Diego. The film is the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the heroic crime-fighting king of...
