ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comic-Con is back, masks and all, as fantasy streaming projects take center stage

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter virtual and scaled-back events due to the pandemic, Comic-Con — a convention where masks were popular before they served any practical purpose — is back at near-full-force this year, with well over 100,000 people expected to attend the celebration of all things pop culture in San...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

John Wick: Keanu Reeves shocks fans with ‘insane’ new sequel footage at San Diego Comic-Con

John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gamespot

She-Hulk Comic-Con Trailer Is Filled With D-List Weirdos, And Daredevil

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, people still have to go to court for breaking the law. And who will represent them? Well, She-Hulk will, and in the trailer released at Comic-Con 2022, we get to see a lot of the D-List villains that need representation. There's some other familiar faces too.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
ETOnline.com

‘John Wick 4’ Drops Action-Packed New Teaser During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

After debuting the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 back in April, fans of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves were treated to another look at the action film during San Diego Comic-Con panel hosted byCollider. During day two of the 2022 convention, director Chad Stahelski and Reeves, who made a surprise appearance at the end of the session, revealed a new, action-packed teaser for the eagerly anticipated film. And it looks awesome!
SAN DIEGO, CA
BGR.com

MCU Phase 5 and 6: Everything Marvel announced at Comic-Con

Whatever your expectations were for the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, they were likely exceeded. First, Marvel announced every movie and show in Phase 5 of the MCU. But we also got a preview of Phase 6, which will include two new Avengers movies. We now know nearly everything that Marvel has planned from now through the end of 2025.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
William Shatner
Person
Jeff Bezos
Variety

With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance

For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
MOVIES
Complex

Watch Every Trailer Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

After a two-year (pandemic-caused) break from its annual tradition of bringing thousands of fans together for a marathon of teases for impending movies and series of note, this week marks the full-scale return of the in-person Comic-Con experience in San Diego. Among the most anticipated panels at this year’s event,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Buzzes Comic-Con

Shazam! Fury of the Gods brought the thunder to Hall H Saturday, with star Zachary Levi trotting out the first trailer from the film. “I missed you guys so dang much, I can’t even tell you,” said Levi to an energized Hall H, taking in the first panel of the day, after a Shazam! sizzle reel showed.More from The Hollywood ReporterComic-Con: 'Wakanda Forever' Pop! Figures Coming From Funko (Exclusive)Two New 'Avengers' Films Announced at Comic-ConFirst 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Arrives During the panel, some plot details were revealed, including that there will be a time jump between the first movie and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Center Stage#Linear Tv#Dc Comics#Cnn#Marvel
ETOnline.com

'The Rings of Power' Debuts Epic Trailer for 'LOTR' Prequel Series During Comic-Con 2022

Nearly 20 years after the Lord of the Rings trilogy debuted in theaters, the franchise is back with the Prime Video prequel The Rings of Power. During the second day of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the creative team and massive ensemble cast took the stage in front of nearly 7,000 fans in Hall H for their panel -- hosted by superfan Stephen Colbert -- to tease what’s to come from the newest installment in J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic saga.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Says Season 2 Storyline Was Tough

San Diego Comic-Con is well under way and there are a ton of interesting things that were released today. New Line Cinema and DC Comics have revealed two new trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam with Marvel Studios expected to unveil a bunch of new looks at the rest of their upcoming Phase Four slate later today. Another big project from the Warner Bros. line-up is the third season of Superman & Lois. The series is expected to have a presence at the convention and some of the stars are coming out to discuss some major aspects from the previous season. Lois Lane actor Elizabeth Tulloch sat with ComicBook.com at our studio at San Diego Comic-Con, and she revealed what the toughest aspect of filming season two of the series was for her.
COMICS
Deadline

‘Batwheels’ Rolls Out First Teaser, Sets ‘Secret Origin’ Prequel For September – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Gas prices may be sky high, but that’s not stopping the debut of Batwheels, DC’s first animated Batman preschool series. DC’s “Comics are Fun for Everyone” panel today at San Diego Comic-Con gave attendees a sneak peek teaser for the series. It introduced fans to the crime-fighting Batwheels team – Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (The Bat Truck). Besides the teaser, Batwheels also announced a half-hour origin special on Batman Day, Saturday, Sept. 17. The origin show will exclusively bow on Cartoonito on HBO Max, and premiere later on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network....
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

Marvel's 'Blade' Movie to Begin Filming in Atlanta This October

News had been quiet on the Blade front in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though that changed following the studio's Hall H panel at Comic Con. Kevin Feige took to the stage to announce that Blade, starring two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book) would begin filming in October. Blade's release date was also announced, with the film slated to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.
MOVIES
Complex

Everything Disney Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is going down this weekend and Disney’s prepared to unleash plenty of good news for fans. It has been a while since comic book fans were able to come together under one roof to celebrate the upcoming movies, TV shows, toy releases, and more. Disney and Marvel had a lot in store for fans this time around, sharing news and updates about all the content arriving in theaters, Disney+, Hulu, and other platforms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Black Adam Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

The hierarchy of power at San Diego Comic-Con has officially changed. On Saturday, during Warner Bros.' panel highlighting its upcoming DC movies, fans were treated to the second trailer for the upcoming Black Adam movie. The long-awaited film, which will finally see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson starring in the titular role, is currently lined up to premiere in October — and based on this new trailer, it seems like the wait will be more than worth it. The film will follow the journey of Black Adam, an ancient deity with the powers of the Egyptian gods, who sets out to unleash his unique form of justice onto the world. The film will also co-star members of the Justice Society of America, DC's very first superhero team in the comics.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Marvel at Comic-Con: Wakanda Forever trailer unveiled, and more Avengers films

Marvel Studios has unveiled the trailer for November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to eager fans, who roared their approval in a boisterous session at Comic-Con in San Diego. The film is the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the heroic crime-fighting king of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy