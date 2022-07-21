Comic-Con is back, masks and all, as fantasy streaming projects take center stage

San Diego Comic-Con is well under way and there are a ton of interesting things that were released today. New Line Cinema and DC Comics have revealed two new trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam with Marvel Studios expected to unveil a bunch of new looks at the rest of their upcoming Phase Four slate later today. Another big project from the Warner Bros. line-up is the third season of Superman & Lois. The series is expected to have a presence at the convention and some of the stars are coming out to discuss some major aspects from the previous season. Lois Lane actor Elizabeth Tulloch sat with ComicBook.com at our studio at San Diego Comic-Con, and she revealed what the toughest aspect of filming season two of the series was for her.

COMICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO