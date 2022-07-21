ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

VIDEO: Neighborhood North Hosting “Community Play Day” On July 23

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “I think you have both–a variety of different ways of being involved, and also allowing kids to just explore on their own.”. Both will be on display...

The Eric DeFade Trio Takes The Stage Tonight At Lincoln Park For “Midland Music Mondays”

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Chamber music is almost like a musical conversation.”. That description by Lincoln Park Chief Academic Officer Dr. Todd Goodman sets the stage for the fifth concert of seven in the “Midland Music Mondays” series presented by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center and Beaver County Radio. Tonight’s show is a jazz trio led by Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Eric DeFade.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Monday’s AMBC: Jazz Comes To Midland

On Monday’s edition of A.M Beaver County, Matt Drzik will speak again with Dr. Todd Goodman at 8:10 about that evening’s “Midland Music Mondays” concert featuring the Eric DeFade Trio. Frank Sparks starts the morning with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
MIDLAND, PA
Carnegie Library and Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank hosting free distribution

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Families in need can get free diapers and free books today at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. They'll be able to drive up to the Central Baptist Church's lower parking lot in the Hill District until noon. Following the drive-up distribution, a walk-up distribution will take place from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.They're giving a two-week supply of diapers and a bundle of baby books. The library has partnered with the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank to host the event.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Allegheny County to disperse "waxy, green" treats as part of raccoon vaccination program

Did you know that Allegheny County has a robust raccoon vaccination program? According to the Allegheny County Health Department, over the course of six weeks beginning Mon., July 25, the county will distribute more than 300,000 doses of an oral rabies vaccine for raccoons in all 130 Allegheny County municipalities, plus some in Beaver and Washington Counties.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Hard to recycle events scheduled for Allegheny County

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - If you have items that need recycling but can't go out with the weekly garbage pick-up, there's still time to register for Saturday's hard-to-recycle event. It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Quaker Valley High School. Several items such as phones, computer towers, and gaming...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Fort Pitt Bridge Ramp Inspection Underway in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on a Fort Pitt Bridge ramp in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, is underway. Crews from the Gannett Fleming Engineering Company will conduct inspection activities on the inbound Fort Pitt Bridge ramp to Liberty Avenue, requiring a single-lane restriction on the ramp until 3 p.m. today. Access to the bridge and ramp will remain open at all times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has received emails from viewers about a large number of fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg, Allegheny County. Watch the report from Dravosburg: Click the video player above. The lake is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The entrance was...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include rock lining on Fenelton Road in Donegal Township along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on Center Drive in Oakland Township as well as Saxonburg Boulevard in Clinton Township. Patching will be taking...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ambridge Business Owner Cited After Building Roof Collapses

(Ambridge, Pa.) Last Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Ambridge Borough police and firefighters were called to a vacant building at 307 Merchant Street after a resident heard a crackling noise. Upon arrival, it was determined that the roof of the building had collapsed. Assistant Fire Chief Dave Gorecki, who is a code enforcement officer cited the owner of Sims Contracting, accordion got Borough Manager Mario Leone.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh permits cup during Holy Communion, but parish reactions split

Churches within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh now are permitted to make their own call when it comes to offering sacramental wine at Holy Communion. Bishop David Zubik announced June 24 the diocese will allow each parish’s pastor to assess whether the Communion chalice should be reimplemented during Mass. The practice of offering sacramental wine from a communal cup was discontinued when the covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Child falls out of 2nd-story window in McKee Rocks

A child was taken to an area hospital hospital Sunday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m. after falling out of a second-story window in a home along Linden Street, according to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers. The condition of the child was not available. McKees Rock police and EMS responded to the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

