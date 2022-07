LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A late Las Vegas fire captain received a special honor Friday. Capt. Dennis Egbert was a firefighter with the city of Las Vegas for decades. His career dates back to the 1980s when the city had huge fireworks shows at Sam Boyd Stadium. He was also part of one of the first teams on the scene for the historic MGM fire in 1980.

