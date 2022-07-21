ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

7-21-22 The Need to Know Morning Show Hour 2

By Matt Lien
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

31:58 - Major Dave Hughes - Running in the MN...

www.am1100theflag.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

7-21-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

31:48 - Jerome Richter and Gary Tharaldson - The Leadership North Dakota Institute. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550.
GOOGLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Fair unveiling new attractions, exhibits

(St. Paul, MN) -- Fair officials are revealing new attractions and exhibits to be featured at the 'Great Minnesota Get Together'. The World's Largest Floating Loon will be on display at the event as part of an update Eco Experience. The fair will also include Blue Ribbon Bingo, a science and adventure exhibit, two new midway rides.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lowest unemployment rate in Minnesota history reported

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's unemployment rate is hitting a new all-time low. Officials say June's unemployment rate fell to one-point-eight-percent. That's much lower than the nationwide figure of three-point-six-percent. However, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said employers are struggling to hire due to the "bafflingly...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Game and Fish holding wildlife photo competition

(Minot, ND) -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is kicking off its wildlife photo competition. The Watchable Wildlife photo contest has taken place annually since 1989. All photos submitted must be taken in North Dakota and feature nongame, game species, plants and insects. Photos must be submitted online.
MINOT, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota State Fair getting underway in Minot

(Minot, ND) -- The North Dakota State Fair is getting underway. Festivities kick off Friday night with grandstand performances by Kid Rock and 1980s rock band Night Ranger. The State Fair Parade will happen tomorrow morning, starting on the corner of Broadway and Burdick Expressway and continuing to the fairgrounds.
MINOT, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists announced

(Bismarck, ND) -- Four North Dakota teachers have been selected as finalists for the ND 2023 Teacher of the Year. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced the list earlier today, each person in contest for the title, a $15,000 grant, and to be entered for the National Teacher of the Year award.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bison players rescue people from burning car. Major drug bust on ND highway & Free technology courses offered.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Some NDSU football players are getting credit for quick thinking, heroic, and life-saving actions. Troopers perform a major drug bust on a North Dakota highway. More free technology courses are being offered to North Dakota residents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Former Minneapolis Police Officer sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A former Minneapolis Police Office is being sentenced to 30 months in prison for depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights. A federal jury in St. Paul, Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane guilty of depriving George Floyd of his right to "be free from a police officer's deliberate indifference to serious medical needs", according to a statement made by the U.S Department of Justice. As a result, Lane is sentenced to 30 months, or 2.5 years, in prison, along with two years of supervised released.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

