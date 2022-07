When newly acquired Oliver Bjorkstrand played for WHL Portland, he was a goal-scoring, playmaking wonder. For the Kraken, he offers a complete game in all zones on the ice. It's easy to look at Friday's trade between the Kraken and Columbus and see Ron Francis did what he said he would do - use Seattle's bevy of draft picks (aka draft capital) to acquire NHL talent. It's easy to look at the stat line of Oliver Bjorkstrand and realize he's a skilled offensive player.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO