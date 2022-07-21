ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Gmeiner takes top prize in 'Sitting Pretty' fundraiser

 3 days ago

For the second annual “Sitting Pretty” fundraiser, Antigo Mayor Bill Brandt announced the winning chair as entry #16 by Beatie Gmeiner.

This year’s “Sitting Pretty” fundraiser is coming to an end with the final in-person auction scheduled for Monday at Music in the Park (at City Park) during the Bear Creek concert. The chairs will be available for in-person bidding from 4:30-7 p.m. in the food pavilion while Antigo Visual Arts Public Arts Committee is also in the concession stand selling food during the concert.

“Antigo Visual Arts Public Art Committee does a great service to our community, and everyone should take the opportunity to come down to Music in the Park on Monday and support their cause.” Brandt. said “I chose my chair because I have always liked the American theme in support of our country, and I thought the work on it was beautifully done.”

The final auction is usually held at “Party on the Ave.,” but with the postponement of the celebration due to weather, AVA Public Art Committee opted for Monday’s as its makeup date.

Online bids will be taken up until 10 a.m. Monday on the Facebook page “Sitting Pretty Fundraiser (Silent Auction).”

AVA Public Art is the local community art committee under the AVA Gallery located on the second floor of the Langlade County Historical Museum. The committee embraces AVA’s mission of envisioning an arts-based community partnership in which every citizen has opportunities to explore, experience and develop an appreciation for the visual arts to maximize their potential.

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905.

