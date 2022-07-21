Man arrested after child dies in Hattiesburg DUI crash

Warning: An image in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man was arrested following a DUI crash that killed a five-year-old in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, July 20.

Hattiesburg police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 98 near Cross Creek Parkway around 9:00 p.m.

According to police, Marty Leach, 30, of Union, was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup when he hit the back of a Kia Soul. This caused a chain of crashes that ultimately involved five vehicles in total.

Police said two adults and the five-year-old child who were in the Kia Soul were taken to a local hospital. The child died from their injuries a short time later.

Marty Leach (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Leach was charged with DUI-causing death. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Police said some aspects of the crash are still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.