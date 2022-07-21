ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quogue, NY

Dead shark washes up on New York beach

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tn583_0gnheYkj00

QUOGUE, N.Y. — A dead shark washed up on a New York beach on Wednesday, police say.

According to the Quogue Village Police Department on Facebook, officers responded to a beach after reports of a dead shark that was about 7 to 8 feet long.

The shark was washed back into the ocean before police could secure it, according to PIX11.

QVPD said they are working with South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program to monitor the situation. Police say swimmers and boaters should be cautious if in the area. If you see law enforcement in the area, police say to keep your distance and make room as they continue to monitor.

If the shark is spotted, call QVPD at 631-653-4791.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Family of 5 injured in Long Island boat explosion: official

KINGS PORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three people were launched into the Steppingstone Marina following a boat explosion, according to a Great Neck fire official. Chief John Purcell told PIX11 News the boat explosion happened about 4:20 p.m. Friday. A family of five was sailing at the marina when the blast occurred — three of those […]
GREAT NECK, NY
96.9 WOUR

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Quogue, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
NBC New York

Elderly Long Island Woman Drowns in Backyard Pool on Long Island: Police

An elderly woman drowned in a backyard pool on Long Island on Thursday, according to police. Not many details regarding the drowning incident were immediately available. Officers responding to a 911 call found Kihee Kim, 94, unresponsive in the backyard pool on Kingston Road in Mount Sinai just before 8 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
Herald Community Newspapers

Watch out! There’s something in the water

Recent rip current sightings along the beaches of Nassau County have made the waters daunting. Just last week on Wednesday evening, July 7, six swimmers were rescued from rip currents at Long Beach. Those rescued were 4 teens and 2 adults, officials say the swimmers arrived at the beach around 7:30 p.m. after the lifeguards had taken off for the night at 6 p.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
101K+
Followers
114K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy