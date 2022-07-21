USM interim president sets goals for his term

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) interim president , Joe Paul, announced what his plans are for the school.

Pine Belt News reported Paul wants to prioritize student recruitment and marketing of the school’s story.

Paul said university enrollment has stalled recently due to a nationwide decline in high school graduates. However, he said that’s not an excuse to stop student recruitment. He said USM should be “bursting at the seams” with students and that he will be personally involved in student recruitment.

Additionally, he said he will aggressively market the university. He said he wants to put USM’s story out there.

According to the newspaper, the Institutions of Higher Learning will release more details on its search for a permanent president in the near future. At this time, there is no set timeline for its decision.

