ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

USM interim president sets goals for his term

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PRxW_0gnhdhmb00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) interim president , Joe Paul, announced what his plans are for the school.

Pine Belt News reported Paul wants to prioritize student recruitment and marketing of the school’s story.

USM expands Teacher Residency Program

Paul said university enrollment has stalled recently due to a nationwide decline in high school graduates. However, he said that’s not an excuse to stop student recruitment. He said USM should be “bursting at the seams” with students and that he will be personally involved in student recruitment.

Additionally, he said he will aggressively market the university. He said he wants to put USM’s story out there.

According to the newspaper, the Institutions of Higher Learning will release more details on its search for a permanent president in the near future. At this time, there is no set timeline for its decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Local players among 40 quarterbacks invited to 601 Elite QB Camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It almost felt like football season at “The Rock” on Saturday afternoon. Forty quarterbacks from Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana made their way to Hattiesburg to compete at the inaugural 601 Elite Quarterback Camp. Wyatt Davis organized the event with coaches like former Southern Miss...
HATTIESBURG, MS
247Sports

Mississippi State football recruiting: Four-star LB Tabias Hinton trending toward Bulldogs on Crystal Ball

Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State could be on the verge of adding a key in-state commitment. The Bulldogs are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star linebacker Tabias Hinton out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) over offers from Michigan, Colorado and West Virginia as well as interest from Auburn, Florida State and Ole Miss. Hinton ranks as the No. 5 player in Mississippi, one spot behind four-star MSU safety target Isaac Smith and two spots behind four-star Bulldogs linebacker commit Ty Jones.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Sanderson Farms purchased for $4.5 billion

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sanderson Farms Inc. was purchased by Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $4.5 billion. The new business, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, will be headquartered in Georgia. The Laurel Leader Call reported Cargill and Continental Grain have combined Sanderson Farms with a subsidiary of Continental Grain, Wayne Farms, to create a new privately held […]
LAUREL, MS
vicksburgnews.com

This 4-year-old Mississippian participated in the Moderna COVID vaccine trial. Here’s how it went.

LAUREL — What Truitt Bush wanted more than anything in the world was to play on the indoor playground at Chick-fil-A again. The 4-year-old had spent the majority of his time since March of 2020 inside his Laurel home with his mother. Truitt hadn’t known much of the pre-pandemic world, but he knew he wanted to go back to it. He missed his friends and his gymnastics lessons.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Education
WJTV 12

Three killed, two injured on I-59 in Heidelberg

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three members of a Houston, Texas family were killed and two were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 at Heidelberg on Saturday, July 23. The Laurel Leader Call reported a father and two children were killed when a northbound 18-wheeler crossed the median and hit the southbound sedan […]
HEIDELBERG, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot on Pitts Family Circle in Jones County

UPDATE: 07/23/2022 7:10 p.m. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Adam Doggett is in the ICU at the University of Mississippi Medical Center following transport and surgery. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man turned himself in for questioning following a shooting that left one man injured in […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Hattiesburg, MS – Three Hurt in Two-Car Collision at US-49 & Classic Dr

Two vehicles reportedly collided at the scene. All northbound lanes on the highway were blocked as a result of the accident. Three people were hurt following the crash. The vehicles and other crash-related debris were cleared from the scene by emergency crews. There was a significant backup on the road as a result of the collision.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usm#College#Pine Belt News#University Enrollment#Nexstar Media Inc
WDAM-TV

Jones County shooting lands man in Jackson ICU

Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall senior defensive end Braden Harvey. Laurel artist takes her creativity to the community. Shoppers in the Sawmill Square Mall were greeted by a smiling young artist Friday afternoon. Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking new deputies. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Qualified applicants must...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week

Gas prices continued their steady decline this week, averaging $4.44 per gallon nationally, according to AAA data published Thursday. Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices and a decline in gasoline demand. Industry experts predict that average prices could dip below the $4.00 per gallon […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
ourmshome.com

Up, up, and away… Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival set for August

The Pine Belt sky will be covered with colorful and creative hot air balloons next month to help raise money for a Hattiesburg community outreach organization. The RISE community outreach program is set to host the first Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13. During the inaugural festival, the grounds of the Forrest Countymulti-purpose center will transform into a fun-filled destination-complete with food trucks, live music, rides, an art exhibition & auction, and a petting zoo. The two-day event is free to the public and festival-goers and hot air balloon enthusiasts can also expect 11 hot air balloon pilots and attendees can even hop aboard for a tethered ride.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Condos to be built in former Laurel school building

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The former Lamar School at 400 West 15th Street in Laurel will be converted into 58 housing units as part of a $14 million project. The Laurel Leader Call reported the project will create 33 senior housing units and 25 family-sized condos. The units will range from 1,200 to 1,650 square […]
LAUREL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 expects soft opening on Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg is expected to reopen on Saturday. According to a post on the Walmart Hattiesburg - US Highway 49 Facebook page, the store will undergo a soft opening allowing access to the food and consumable areas with temporary hours of operations: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Hattiesburg Felon Sentenced to Statutory Maximum of 120 Months

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Felon Sentenced to Statutory Maximum of 120 Months in Federal Custody for Possession of Firearm. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

2-vehicle crash blocked NB traffic on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash was reported on U.S. Highway 49 at Classic Drive in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers were asked to use caution while emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident. Three people received minor injuries, and traffic was stopped...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP trooper in single-vehicle crash Wednesday

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Mississippi 84 in Jefferson Davis County. An early investigation by MHP discovered that the trooper was traveling east on Mississippi 84 when the vehicle left the road and...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
fox8live.com

Inmate dies in Bogalusa jail, death under investigation

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate that happened Sunday morning. The incident happened around 10 a.m., a female inmate was discovered unresponsive. According to the police chief, they believe her death may be related to a medical issue. There are no further...
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy