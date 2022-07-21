VIDEO: Derick Hall on Bryan Harsin, QB's and more

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
ATLANTA — Near the end of his stay Thursday at SEC Media Days, second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was asked about a couple of proposed rule changes related to officiating. He didn’t have a strong opinion about one of them in particular, but he responded by offering one suggestion that might speed up games in the future.
New Texas offensive line commit Payton Kirkland is going to bring the mentality second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are looking for as they continue to work on the recruiting trail in aiming to turn this Longhorns program into a winner in Austin. The 6-foot-6, 345-pound Kirkland is...
Duke Football suffered the second loss of a committed player of the cycle on Friday afternoon as the program’s third highest rated prospect announced he was no longer on board with the Blue Devils. Three star Georgia wide receiver Paul Davis has de-committed from Duke. The Hartwell (GA) Hart...
ATLANTA — Any SEC coaching job comes with some built-in challenges, but Josh Heupel stepped into a particularly difficult situation when he took over as Tennessee’s coach nearly 18 months ago. He was hired after the firing of former coach Jeremy Pruitt in the midst of an NCAA investigation into the Vols’ program.
The future of the Pac-12 Conference is in serious question after it was announced last month that both USC and UCLA would be leaving for the Big Ten by 2024. Oregon remains one of the biggest players left in the conference and Nike founder Phil Knight, an Oregon alumnus, will play a major role in the Ducks’ next move.
You have to love it when a plan comes together. While it probably will never be confirmed, Virginia Tech landing a commitment from a top prospect during Brent Pry’s first podium appearance during the ACC Football Kickoff seems a little too coordinated to just be a coincidence. Pry, who...
To no surprise, Ugonna Kingsley, the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 class is reclassifying to the 2022 class, sources confirmed a report by Andrew Slater to 247Sports. The 6-foot-11 big man out of Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy is fresh off an official visit to Kentucky and is expected to take an official visit to Oklahoma in the coming days.
Oregon's 2023 took a massive hit on Friday as RHP Adam Maier signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves. A source confirmed Maier's signing to DuckTerritory.com. Steve Ewen of the Vancouver Province first reported the story. Maier was selected with the 215th pick of the seventh round by the Braves,...
A new name has emerged on the Class of 2023 recruiting board for the University of Louisville basketball staff. U of L coach Kenny Payne extended an offer on Friday night to Southern California Academy four-star big man Isaiah Miranda, who is a native of Pawtucket, R.I., a scholarship. It's the 21st offer on the table for the 7-foot-1 Miranda.
The question: During the July 20, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast from GoPowercat VIP GoStayKate, GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald was asked about Michael Beasley playing on the Purple & Black team (comprised mostly of former Kansas State players) in The Basketball Tournament, which starts play in its Wichita Regional on Friday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
According to Andy Bitter of TheAthletic, Nebraska Defensive Lineman Transfer Pheldarius Payne has suffered an Achilles injury. The injury was reported by Bitter, but spoken by Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry at the ACC Kickoff. Pry did not confirm whether or not the injury would rule out Payne for the season. The severity of the injury and the recovery window likely has forced Payne to miss a majority, if not the entirety, of the 2022 season.
The increased expectations for Tennessee heading into its second season under head coach Josh Heupel in 2022 were highlighted on Friday when the SEC released its preseason poll. On the day following the conclusion of SEC Media Days in Atlanta, the Vols were picked to finish third in the SEC East behind projected division winner and defending national champion Georgia and Kentucky. Tennessee was picked to finish fifth in the SEC East last year, but exceeded expectations by finishing third with a 4-4 league record as part of a seven-win season in Heupel’s debut.
AUGUSTA, S.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne was seemingly on the move Friday night. But before he headed out, Payne spent most of the third day of the NCAA evaluation period evaluating prospects at the Nike Peach Jam. Payne was around until late afternoon and then was not spotted anywhere else on Friday night.
On Wednesday, Georgia took the main stage at SEC Media Days in Atlanta and shared insight on the team going into 2022. Two days later, the Bulldogs landed a commitment they hope will help them in 2023 and beyond. Four-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith commitment Friday has moved Georgia closer...
Nathan Leacock didn’t get a chance to visit any out-of-state schools before traveling to Tennessee in mid-April to attend the Vols’ final spring scrimmage. With the help of a second trip to Knoxville last month, they ultimately sold him on the idea of playing in the SEC rather than staying close to home.
Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips blue-chip lineman Payton Kirkland will announce a college commitment this Saturday around 7:30 EST live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Kirkland, who the industry-generated 247Sports Composite pegs as the nation's No. 25 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023, lists five schools as finalists heading into the announcement: Michigan State, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama.
As one 5-star center appears more likely to end up at Kentucky, now another is seemingly less so. Just as top 25 prospect Ugonna Kingsley is on the precipice of announcing his college decision on the heels of his official visit to Lexington earlier this week, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham has retracted his Crystal Ball pick for 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw.
Iowa fans have long advocated for Hawkeye linebacker commit Ben Kueter to be ranked a four-star prospect. Well... it happened. On Thursday, 247Sports awarded eight prospects a fourth-star, including Kueter. The Iowa City West product fits the profile of a high-level linebacker projection thanks to ample two-way experience and layered...
Georgia assistant Stacy Searels now has three offensive linemen in his first recruiting cycle back in Athens, with Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Kelton Smith, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. He is in pursuit of another offensive tackle, with Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 prospect Monroe Freeling very high on the board. Searels also has a chance to land his top center prospect, as Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew announced his commitment date on Saturday.
