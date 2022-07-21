VIDEO: Derick Hall on Bryan Harsin, QB's and more

The increased expectations for Tennessee heading into its second season under head coach Josh Heupel in 2022 were highlighted on Friday when the SEC released its preseason poll. On the day following the conclusion of SEC Media Days in Atlanta, the Vols were picked to finish third in the SEC East behind projected division winner and defending national champion Georgia and Kentucky. Tennessee was picked to finish fifth in the SEC East last year, but exceeded expectations by finishing third with a 4-4 league record as part of a seven-win season in Heupel’s debut.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO