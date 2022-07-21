ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Is The Most Famous Song About Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Michigan?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras and the songs are inspired by sandy beaches, green valleys and beautiful city skylines. Despite their differences, each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Lose Yourself" by Eminem is the best ode to the Great Lakes State. Here's what they had to say about it:

Though Eminem never mentions Michigan by name in this song, it’s all about his upbringing in a Warren, Michigan, trailer park and his attempt to launch his rap career. The track, which was the lead single on the soundtrack to 8 Mile, became the first rap song to ever win the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003.

Interested in discovering the most famous song from the rest of the states? Check out the full list here.

Comments / 0

