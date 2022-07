Update at 5:20 p.m.: CAL Fire crews continue to work on the Slate Fire burning in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County, between Hurst Ranch and Chicken Ranch Road, on the south side of Highway 108. The fire is 63 acres and crews have gained 10 percent containment. All evacuation advisories have been lifted as well as the closure of Bell Mooney Road from Jacksonville Road to Highway 108. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that there was some damage to a section of the railroad tracks in the area, but no structures were involved and there were no injuries. She added that crews will continue to construct and strengthen containment lines and check for hotspots while working towards full containment into the night. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.

JAMESTOWN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO