Foxborough, MA

New England Patriots 2022 Roster Projection: 1.0

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago
FOXBORO — New England Patriots’ football is about to return.

The Patriots are set to report to training camp on July 26, with the first team organized practice to follow just one day later on July 27. At that time, all memories of a promising 2021 season (albeit with a disappointing end) will be put aside in favor of focusing solely on creating a successful 2022.

As this year’s Patriots take the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, all eyes will be on position battles and individual performances. Team practices will give way to preseason games. Of course, the ultimate goal for each training camp attendee is to procure a spot on the 53-man roster.

While we are still several weeks away from the final roster being set, here is a pre-camp prediction of what the New England Patriots roster might look like when the team opens the 2022 regular season.

Quarterbacks (3)

Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

Unlike last season, Jones will enter 2022 as the secured starter. While Zappe performed admirably during spring practices, the Pats will likely opt to carry three quarterbacks in 2022. For starters, the rookie’s minicamp showing was not quite good enough for the Patriots to consider carrying only two. Hoyer’s tutelage, experience and scout team prowess will likely keep him in a Pats uniform this season.

Running Backs (4)

Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong, Jr.

Physically Unable to Perform (PUP): James White

OUT: Kevin Harris

While Damien Harris is almost certain to be New England’s future back in 2022, Stevenson possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in both situational runs, or even receiving out of the backfield. Strong should be a viable option on third down, to help alleviate the workload of James White, who appears likely to start the season on the PUP list. Though Taylor got the nod over Kevin Harris based on experience, the rookie should find a spot on the practice squad.

Wide Receivers (6)

DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Tre Nixon

OUT: Ty Montgomery, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Malcolm Perry, Kristian Wilkerson

Despite some prognostications to the contrary, this could be one of the most competitive groups of wide receivers which the Pats have fielded in quite some time. Perhaps devoid of a superstar, the Pats current corps is not short on talent. Newcomers Parker and Thornton add new dimensions to the depth chart. While carrying six receivers may seem excessive, New England will rely heavily on its wideouts to carry a greater offensive load in 2022.

Tight Ends (3)

Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Dalton Keene

OUT: Devin Asiasi, Matt Sokol

Henry and Smith will provide the Patriots with the chance to run two-tight-end packages which will give opposing teams headaches in the upcoming season. Keene’s spot on the roster is contingent on his health. Assuming he is ready for on-field action, his ability to contribute in the H-back, or fullback role give him the edge over Asiasi, who was a healthy scratch for much of 2021.

Offensive Line (8)

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Kody Russey

Non-Football Injury (NFI): Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber

OUT: Yasir Durant, Arlington Hambright, Drew Desjarlais, James Ferentz, Darryl Williams, Will Sherman

Both Herron and Cajuste saw time with the starting unit during minicamp, indicating their value to the Pats depth along the offensive line. Russey is the surprise addition here, as he has both the size and the versatility to align both at guard and center; two areas in which the Pats are in need of additional depth. Ferentz was a very tough cut and could find his way onto the roster with a strong camp performance.

Special Teams (6)

Matthew Slater, Cody Davis, Justin Bethel, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Nick Folk

OUT: Tristan Vizcaino, Jake Julien, Brendan Schooler

New England’s special teams stalwarts are roster locks, with Bailey, Cardona and Folkl earning the specialist jobs. Schooler could be a dark horse here, as he has the chance to earn a spot based on his versatility and the potential to play on either side of the ball.

Defensive Tackles (5)

Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, Henry Anderson

OUT: Carl Davis, Byron Cowart, Bill Murray, LaBryan Ray, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms, Jr.

Despite significant depth at the position, the Pats will likely go five deep on the defensive line. Carl Davis was serviceable in 2021. However, the upside of Barmore, along with the versatility of Anderson make them important pieces, along with Godchaux, Guy and Wise. Murray, Ray and Roberts project as potential additions via the practice squad.

Linebackers (8)

Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson, Cameron McGrone, Raekwon McMillan

OUT: DaMarcus Mitchell, Anfernee Jennings, Harvey Langi, Jahlani Tavai

Judon helped to provide an infusion of athleticism and aggression to the Patriots pass rush, in 2021. However, New England’s corps of linebackers looked a step too slow by the end of the season, both in run and pass defense. The Pats should be expected to test the readiness of some of their promising young talent such as Uche, Perkins and McMillan heading into 2022. Despite his special teams value, Langi barely misses the cut in a crowded depth chart.

Safeties (4)

Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers

OUT: Joshuah Bledsoe

With McCourty, Dugger, Phillips and Peppers filling out the depth chart, the Pats safeties may collectively be the strongest positional grouping on the roster in 2022. Though Bledsoe possesses promise, he finds himself the odd man out. Still, his lack of playing time during his rookie season may allow the Pats to retain his services via the practice squad.

Cornerbacks (6)

Malcolm Butler, Jalen Mills, Terrance Mitchell, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones

OUT: Shaun Wade, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant

Following the departure of cornerback J.C. Jackson, New England found itself in need of a top option at the position. While Butler’s return has been the ‘feel-good’ story of the offseason, he does not project as the long-term alpha at the position. The pair of rookie Joneses have a bright future with the team, with Jack expected to see significant time on the perimeter. While Williams is likely to have played his last game in Foxboro, Wade and Bryant were difficult omissions.

Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
