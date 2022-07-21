6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

- Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Endowment, fiscal year 2021: $27.5 billion

- Per full-time student: $2.5 million

- Growth since 2020: 48.8% (from $18.5 billion)

Students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a complaint in 2022 with the Massachusetts attorney general over the university's failure to divest from fossil fuels. The activists with MIT Divest argued that the university is in violation of its fiduciary obligations as a nonprofit organization by continuing to invest in fossil fuels. They were joined by students at Princeton, Stanford, Vanderbilt, and Yale universities, who lodged similar complaints in their states with the help of the Climate Defense Project. The students say their schools are failing to live up to the requirements of the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act, adopted by nearly every state and which establishes standards for nonprofit institutions and charities. MIT continues to invest a portion of its endowment in fossil fuels.