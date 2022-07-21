1. Harvard University

- Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Endowment, fiscal year 2021: $51.9 billion

- Per full-time student: $2.3 million

- Growth since 2020: 27.9% (from $40.6 billion)

Harvard University has the largest endowment among colleges and universities, made up of more than 14,000 funds . It distributed $2 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, to cover more than a third of the university's $5 billion in operating expenses.

The Harvard Prison Divestment Campaign criticizes the university for profiting off the prison-industrial complex , whether from jails that detain immigrants to private prisons, which activists say disproportionately affect low-income families. Harvard says it invests only about $18,000 in the prison industry; the Harvard Divest Prison Campaign put the figure at nearly $3 million, including indirect investments. Harvard failed to fully divest from South Africa during the 1980s in the ultimately successful campaign that brought about the end to apartheid, but it did later divest from the tobacco industry and from oil production in Sudan between 2005 and 2006.

